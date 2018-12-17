The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, organizers of the annual Oscars, revealed shortlists for documentaries, foreign language films, music, visual effects, and shorts on Monday, as the nominations for the 2019 ceremony draws closer.
After a stellar year for documentaries at the box office, the 15 documentary features shortlisted includes RBG, on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; the Mr. Rogers film Won’t You Be My Neighbor?; the harrowing Free Solo, about one climber’s dream to scale Yosemite’s El Capitan rock; and the strange and bizarre tale of Three Identical Strangers.
In the Foreign Language Film category, nine films made the cut including Alfonso Cuaron’s critically-lauded Roma, representing Mexico; Poland’s Cold War; South Korea’s Burning starring Steve Yeun; and Lebanon’s Capernaum.
A bevy of musical stars populate the Original Song category, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star is Born; Dolly Parton’s “Girl in the Movies” from Dumplin’; Troye Sivan and Jonsi’s “Revelation” from Boy Erased; Emily Blunt’s “The Place Where Lost Things Go” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns; and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” from Black Panther.
The Visual Effects race was narrowed down to 10 films including the year’s top-grossing blockbusters such as Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Mary Poppins Returns, and Ready Player One.
The animated feature film shortlist was announced in October, and includes Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Voting for each category will take place from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2019. Each category will then be whittled down further at the Oscar nominations on Jan. 22, and the winners will be announced at the 91st Oscars ceremony on Feb. 24.
The full shortlists are below:
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Colombia, Birds of Passage
Denmark, The Guilty
Germany, Never Look Away
Japan, Shoplifters
Kazakhstan, Ayka
Lebanon, Capernaum
Mexico, Roma
Poland, Cold War
South Korea, Burning
VISUAL EFFECTS
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy
“All The Stars” from Black Panther
“Revelation” from Boy Erased
“Girl In The Movies” from Dumplin’
“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns
“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy
“I’ll Fight” from RBG
“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet
“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born
“Suspirium” from Suspiria
“The Big Unknown” from Widows
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pépé le Morse
Weekends
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
