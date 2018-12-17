The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, organizers of the annual Oscars, revealed shortlists for documentaries, foreign language films, music, visual effects, and shorts on Monday, as the nominations for the 2019 ceremony draws closer.

After a stellar year for documentaries at the box office, the 15 documentary features shortlisted includes RBG, on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; the Mr. Rogers film Won’t You Be My Neighbor?; the harrowing Free Solo, about one climber’s dream to scale Yosemite’s El Capitan rock; and the strange and bizarre tale of Three Identical Strangers.

In the Foreign Language Film category, nine films made the cut including Alfonso Cuaron’s critically-lauded Roma, representing Mexico; Poland’s Cold War; South Korea’s Burning starring Steve Yeun; and Lebanon’s Capernaum.

A bevy of musical stars populate the Original Song category, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star is Born; Dolly Parton’s “Girl in the Movies” from Dumplin’; Troye Sivan and Jonsi’s “Revelation” from Boy Erased; Emily Blunt’s “The Place Where Lost Things Go” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns; and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” from Black Panther.

The Visual Effects race was narrowed down to 10 films including the year’s top-grossing blockbusters such as Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Mary Poppins Returns, and Ready Player One.

The animated feature film shortlist was announced in October, and includes Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Voting for each category will take place from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2019. Each category will then be whittled down further at the Oscar nominations on Jan. 22, and the winners will be announced at the 91st Oscars ceremony on Feb. 24.

The full shortlists are below:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Colombia, Birds of Passage

Denmark, The Guilty

Germany, Never Look Away

Japan, Shoplifters

Kazakhstan, Ayka

Lebanon, Capernaum

Mexico, Roma

Poland, Cold War

South Korea, Burning

VISUAL EFFECTS

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“Treasure” from Beautiful Boy

“All The Stars” from Black Panther

“Revelation” from Boy Erased

“Girl In The Movies” from Dumplin’

“We Won’t Move” from The Hate U Give

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Keep Reachin’” from Quincy

“I’ll Fight” from RBG

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet

“OYAHYTT” from Sorry to Bother You

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born

“Suspirium” from Suspiria

“The Big Unknown” from Widows

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

Related content: