For even the most well-traveled pundits, traversing the Oscar trail can be a daunting excursion into the politics and predictions of awards season. So, before A Star Is Born and Roma square off against Green Book and If Beale Street Could Talk for prime spots on the radar of Oscar voters, EW has your back with a helpful guide map to all the unmissable precursor action on the road ahead. Updating throughout the year as more announcement dates roll in, here are all the key dates to look forward to — from the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations to the New York Film Critics Circle ceremony date — along the run-up to the 91st Academy Awards.
SEPTEMBER
Friday, Sept. 28 – Sunday, Oct. 14: New York Film Festival
OCTOBER
Thursday, Oct. 18: Gotham Awards nominations announced
NOVEMBER
Sunday, Nov. 11: People’s Choice Awards ceremony
Friday, Nov. 16: Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced
Sunday, Nov. 18: Oscars Governors Awards ceremony
Monday, Nov. 26: Gotham Awards ceremony
Tuesday, Nov. 27: National Board of Review winners announced
Thursday, Nov. 29: New York Film Critics Circle winners announced
DECEMBER
Monday, Dec. 3: Annie Awards nominations announced
Tuesday, Dec. 4: AFI top 10 announced
Thursday, Dec. 6: Golden Globes nominations announced
Monday, Dec. 10: Critics Choice Awards nominations announced
Wednesday, Dec. 12: Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announced
JANUARY
Friday, Jan. 4: Producers Guild of America Awards film nominations announced
Saturday, Jan. 5: National Society of Film Critics Awards ceremony
Sunday, Jan. 6: Golden Globes ceremony
Monday, Jan. 7: Oscar nominations voting opens
Monday, Jan. 7: Directors Guild of America Awards documentary nominations announced
Monday, Jan. 7: Writers Guild of America Awards film nominations announced
Tuesday, Jan. 8: Directors Guild of America Awards film nominations announced
Tuesday, Jan. 8: Cinema Audio Society Awards nominations announced
Wednesday, Jan. 9: British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards nominations announced
Thursday, Jan. 10: Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Guild Awards nominations announced
Thursday, Jan. 10: Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations announced
Sunday, Jan. 13: Critics Choice Awards ceremony
Monday, Jan. 14: Oscar nominations voting closes
Tuesday, Jan. 15: USC Scripter nominations announced
Saturday, Jan. 19: Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony
Tuesday, Jan. 22: Oscar nominations announced
Sunday, Jan. 27: Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony
FEBRUARY
Saturday, Feb. 2: Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony
Monday, Feb. 4: Oscars nominees luncheon
Saturday, Feb. 9: Oscars Scientific & Technical Awards ceremony
Sunday, Feb. 10: British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards ceremony
Tuesday, Feb. 12: Oscar winners voting opens
Tuesday, Feb. 19: Costume Designers Guild Awards ceremony
Saturday, Feb. 16: Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Guild Awards ceremony
Saturday, Feb. 16: Cinema Audio Society Awards ceremony
Sunday, Feb. 17: Writers Guild of America Awards ceremony
Tuesday, Feb. 19: Oscar winners voting closes
Saturday, Feb. 23: Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony
Sunday, Feb. 24: 91st Oscars ceremony
