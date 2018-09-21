For even the most well-traveled pundits, traversing the Oscar trail can be a daunting excursion into the politics and predictions of awards season. So, before A Star Is Born and Roma square off against Green Book and If Beale Street Could Talk for prime spots on the radar of Oscar voters, EW has your back with a helpful guide map to all the unmissable precursor action on the road ahead. Updating throughout the year as more announcement dates roll in, here are all the key dates to look forward to — from the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations to the New York Film Critics Circle ceremony date — along the run-up to the 91st Academy Awards.

SEPTEMBER

Friday, Sept. 28 – Sunday, Oct. 14: New York Film Festival

OCTOBER

Thursday, Oct. 18: Gotham Awards nominations announced

NOVEMBER

Sunday, Nov. 11: People’s Choice Awards ceremony

Friday, Nov. 16: Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced

Sunday, Nov. 18: Oscars Governors Awards ceremony

Monday, Nov. 26: Gotham Awards ceremony

Tuesday, Nov. 27: National Board of Review winners announced

Thursday, Nov. 29: New York Film Critics Circle winners announced

DECEMBER

Monday, Dec. 3: Annie Awards nominations announced

Tuesday, Dec. 4: AFI top 10 announced

Thursday, Dec. 6: Golden Globes nominations announced

Monday, Dec. 10: Critics Choice Awards nominations announced

Wednesday, Dec. 12: Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announced

JANUARY

Friday, Jan. 4: Producers Guild of America Awards film nominations announced

Saturday, Jan. 5: National Society of Film Critics Awards ceremony

Sunday, Jan. 6: Golden Globes ceremony

Monday, Jan. 7: Oscar nominations voting opens

Monday, Jan. 7: Directors Guild of America Awards documentary nominations announced

Monday, Jan. 7: Writers Guild of America Awards film nominations announced

Tuesday, Jan. 8: Directors Guild of America Awards film nominations announced

Tuesday, Jan. 8: Cinema Audio Society Awards nominations announced

Wednesday, Jan. 9: British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards nominations announced

Thursday, Jan. 10: Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Guild Awards nominations announced

Thursday, Jan. 10: Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations announced

Sunday, Jan. 13: Critics Choice Awards ceremony

Monday, Jan. 14: Oscar nominations voting closes

Tuesday, Jan. 15: USC Scripter nominations announced

Saturday, Jan. 19: Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony

Tuesday, Jan. 22: Oscar nominations announced

Sunday, Jan. 27: Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony

FEBRUARY

Saturday, Feb. 2: Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony

Monday, Feb. 4: Oscars nominees luncheon

Saturday, Feb. 9: Oscars Scientific & Technical Awards ceremony

Sunday, Feb. 10: British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards ceremony

Tuesday, Feb. 12: Oscar winners voting opens

Tuesday, Feb. 19: Costume Designers Guild Awards ceremony

Saturday, Feb. 16: Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Guild Awards ceremony

Saturday, Feb. 16: Cinema Audio Society Awards ceremony

Sunday, Feb. 17: Writers Guild of America Awards ceremony

Tuesday, Feb. 19: Oscar winners voting closes

Saturday, Feb. 23: Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony

Sunday, Feb. 24: 91st Oscars ceremony