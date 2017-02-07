Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, more announced as Oscars presenters

The Marvel stars will join Halle Berry, Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson, and more on the Oscars stage

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Samuel L. Jackson will be among the celebs taking the stage as presenters for the 89th Oscars ceremony later this month.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the second slate of presenters on Tuesday, including Halle Berry, Fifty Shades Darker‘s Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, Gael García Bernal (star of the Golden Globe-nominated Neruda), Shirley MacLaine, Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon, and The Edge of Seventeen‘s Hailee Steinfeld.

“These actors are why we love to go to the movies,” producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a joint statement. “From blockbusters to art house films, these artists deliver every time and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the 89th Oscars stage.”

Last year’s Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant), Brie Larson (Room), Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies), and Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl) will also return to present.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Hollywood and will be broadcast on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.