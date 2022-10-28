International Oscars: The 10 best foreign-language films to watch before this year's ceremony

It took the Oscars nearly a century to honor a non-English-language film for Best Picture (that would be Bong Joon Ho's audacious class masterpiece Parasite, in 2020). And with all the recent shuffles in format and presentation — who needs to see televised wins for Score, Editing, or Production Design, when there are Twitter polls and misdemeanor assaults to get to? — it can seem as if almost no category is safe from Academy whims. Still, like a shadow government, the nominees for Best International Feature tend to be where much of the best and most essential stuff lives: films frequently more vital, provocative, and frankly original than their main-body counterparts.