'People were repulsed and fascinated': An oral history of The Shield
Michael Chiklis, Walton Goggins, Glenn Close, and more reflect on the shocking cop drama that forever changed TV when it debut 20 years ago.
Can you survive this oral history of Scream's 'horror rules' scene?
How to successfully survive a horror movie? This meta Scream scene — recalled by Kevin Williamson and the movie’s stars — explains it all.
Anthony Mackie shares Real Steel sequel idea that never happened
Director Shawn Levy says a Real Steel 2 is "still something we flirt with."
An oral history of Real Steel, the robot-boxing movie with a heart of gold
For the film’s 10th anniversary, director Shawn Levy and stars Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, and now-grown-up Dakota Goyo reunite to discuss how this rock ‘em sock ‘em family story has endured.
'No wasted motion': An oral history of Jimmy Eat World's 'The Middle'
Twenty years ago, Jimmy Eat World got dumped by their record company — then released the biggest song of their career. Here's how it happened
Gisele Bündchen on Anna Wintour and what The Devil Wears Prada got right about fashion
Supermodel tells EW about being cast in the film while on a plane, improvising lines in the Chanel boots scene, and her feelings on Anna Wintour: "She was always very nice to me."
The Devil Wears Prada oral history: Cast reunites to dish on making the best-dressed hit
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and more reunite for an exclusive 15-year anniversary chat on an alternate ending, run-ins with Anna Wintour, and more. That's all.
Love at first bite: An oral history of the Teen Wolf pilot
June 5 marks the 10th anniversary of the hour that first introduced us to Beacon Hills.
Soy lattes and the literal dream song: An oral history of Train's 'Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)'
Cher, Christina Aguilera sing justice for Burlesque, 10 years later
The rise and fall and rise of Kevin Smith's Mallrats
Remembering Sharkboy and Lavagirl: The on-set antics that defined the 3D kids' classic

The cast and crew share secrets behind the beloved movie.

Heathers: An oral history
Article // April 04, 2014
Cool Runnings: An oral history
Article // February 12, 2014
The Postal Service's 'Give Up': An oral history of the indie side project that became an aughties touchstone -- and a platinum seller
Article // April 19, 2013
