Oprah, Brad Pitt adapting Ta-Nehisi Coates' Water Dancer into movie
Plan B, Harpo Films, and Kamilah Forbes will work on the film version of the book.
Oprah's new book club pick is Deacon King Kong, by James McBride
Author Robert Kolker takes us inside Hidden Valley Road, Oprah's latest book club pick
Listen to Joe Morton read Oprah's Book Club pick The Water Dancer
Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick is… Ta-Nehisi Coates' The Water Dancer
Oprah Winfrey reveals docuseries and new book club as part of Apple partnership
Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson working on A Million Little Pieces adaptation
The couple will bring James Frey's 2003 book to the big screen
Oprah announces new book club pick
On the Books: Oprah unveils latest book club pick
Oprah and Ayana Mathis talk 'Twelve Tribes of Hattie' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Oprah's next Book Club selection is...
