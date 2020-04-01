Olympics

NBC says Leslie Jones can continue Olympics commentary: 'We are super fans of her'
After the SNL star spoke out saying she might not do her signature play-by-play this year, NBC clarified the situation.
Leslie Jones considers ending live Olympics commentary, says she won't 'stay anywhere I'm not welcomed'
Is it still the Olympics without the comedian's signature commentary?
Leslie Jones shares her live reactions to the 2022 Winter Olympics: 'She's not f---ing around!'
'WHAT?! They're f---ing doing Janet Jackson?'
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Olympian Ilona Maher's declaration of love: 'I choose you too'
The Olympic rugby player previously professed her love for the pop star, saying J. Lo "can literally do anything."
Tom Daley reveals what he was knitting at the Olympics in those viral photos
The Olympic diver has been busy at work on the one thing that's been keeping stress at bay during the Games.
SNL star Michael Che faces backlash after posting Simone Biles jokes
The 'Weekend Update' co-anchor is under fire for reposting a joke about Larry Nassar, the doctor accused of sexually abusing Biles and countless other athletes.
Simone Biles withdraws from Olympics all-around gymnastic final to focus on mental health
The gymnast won't defend her all-around gold medal at the 2020 Summer Games.
John Legend and Keith Urban open Olympics with another awkward virtual performance of 'Imagine'
Imagine there's no countries… wait.
How Jim McKay's armpits and a transatlantic race fueled the first U.S. broadcast of the Summer Olympics
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired after past Holocaust jokes resurface
How to get Peacock Premium for free right before the Tokyo Olympics
Olympics reduced to TV-only event after Japan bans spectators amid COVID-19 emergency
Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica makes U.S. Olympic equestrian jumping team

She's a total boss on horseback.

George Takei's Olympics announcement was an April Fool's Day prank
Events // April 01, 2020
Tokyo Olympics officially reset for July 2021
TV // March 30, 2020
2020 Olympics to be postponed one year due to coronavirus
TV // March 24, 2020
Nick Kroll talks making the first movie ever shot on location at the Olympics
Movies // February 14, 2020
Chloe Kim invites Frances McDormand to 'go snowboarding' after Oscars shoutout
Oscars // March 05, 2018
Try not to cry watching Today anchors reunite with their kids after the Olympics
TV // February 26, 2018
Watch Olympic snowboarder nearly collide with squirrel on the slopes
TV // February 24, 2018
Which 2018 Olympians want to do Dancing With the Stars?
TV // February 24, 2018
Olympics Closing Ceremony: Who is U.S. flag bearer Jessie Diggins?
TV // February 23, 2018
The TV magic of the Russian figure skating duel
TV // February 23, 2018
Olympics 2018: Bobsledder Carlo Valdes shares his Must List, including The Hulk and 'Clash Royale'
TV // February 23, 2018
Celebrities react to U.S. women's hockey team gold-medal win
TV // February 22, 2018
Olympic commentators Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir to host Closing Ceremony for NBC
TV // February 22, 2018
Continue your Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir shipping theories with their reality series
TV // February 21, 2018
Olympics 2018: Bobsledder Aja Evans' Must List includes Orphan Black and O.T. Genasis
TV // February 20, 2018
Olympics 2018: Ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue share their Must List
TV // February 19, 2018
Olympics 2018: Ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani share their Must List and Coldplay connection
TV // February 18, 2018
Adam Rippon declines offer to join NBC as correspondent for rest of Olympics
TV // February 18, 2018
Olympics: Britney Spears shouts out Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy on Twitter
TV // February 18, 2018
Sally Field is trying to get Adam Rippon to date her son
News // February 17, 2018
Olympics 2018: Figure skater Vincent Zhou is ready for Ready Player One
TV // February 16, 2018
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon knows all about spirals — YouTube spirals
TV // February 15, 2018
Watch Olympian Adam Rippon sing and skate to Rihanna's 'Diamonds'
Music // February 15, 2018
Bode Miller apologizes for blaming gold medalist's struggles on husband
TV // February 15, 2018
Olympian Shaun White says he's a 'changed person' after calling past allegations 'gossip'
TV // February 14, 2018
