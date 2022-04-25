Obituary

Ray Liotta, star of Goodfellas and other beloved films, dies at 67
The actor was in the Dominican Republic working on a new film at the time of his death.
Survivor: Thailand runner-up Clay Jordan dies at 66
The Louisiana restaurateur came up just short in the reality show's fifth season.
John Aylward, ER and West Wing actor, dies at 75
The veteran performer spent more than 40 years on stage and screen.
Vangelis, Oscar-winning composer for Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner, dies at 79
The prolific Greek songwriter and producer was a huge influence on electronic music and the sounds of the '80s.
Marnie Schulenburg, As the World Turns and One Life to Live actress, dies at 37
The Daytime Emmy-nominated soap star died of metastatic breast cancer.
Lil Keed, YSL rapper and Young Thug protégé, dies at 24
The Atlanta-born artist is survived by his girlfriend, his daughter, and a second child on the way.
Fred Ward, Tremors and The Right Stuff actor, dies at age 79
'When it came to battling underground worms I couldn't have asked for a better partner,' costar Kevin Bacon said in a tribute.
Bruce MacVittie, The Sopranos and Law & Order actor, dies at 65
Jack Kehler, the Dude's dancing landlord in The Big Lebowski, dies at 75
Mickey Gilley, Urban Cowboy inspiration, dies at 86
Kenneth Welsh, Twin Peaks and The Day After Tomorrow actor, dies at 80
George Pérez, beloved superhero comic book artist, dies at 67
Mike Hagerty, who played Mr. Treeger on Friends, dies at 67

The actor had a long career of memorable roles, including series like 'Somebody, Somewhere,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Cheers,' 'Community,' 'CSI,' 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' and 'Seinfeld.'

Jim Hartz, former Today show anchor and NBC news correspondent, dies at 82
TV // April 25, 2022
Jacques Perrin, star of Cinema Paradiso and Z, dies at 80
Movies // April 22, 2022
Robert Morse, Mad Men star and Emmy-winning actor, dies at 90
TV // April 21, 2022
Rio Hackford, Swingers and Treme actor, dies at 51
Celebrity // April 18, 2022
Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies from COVID-19 complications at 55
Music // April 18, 2022
Liz Sheridan, Jerry's doting mom on Seinfeld, dies at 93
TV // April 15, 2022
'We Ready' rapper Archie Eversole fatally shot by his brother at 37, police say
Music // April 14, 2022
Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death revealed as rare genetic muscle disease
Celebrity // April 12, 2022
Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67
Celebrity // April 12, 2022
Rae Allen, The Sopranos star and Tony Award-winning actress, dies at 95
Celebrity // April 07, 2022
Bobby Rydell, '60s teen idol and Bye Bye Birdie star, dies at 79
Music // April 05, 2022
Paul Herman, The Sopranos and Goodfellas actor, dies at 76
TV // March 30, 2022
Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer, dies at 50
Music // March 26, 2022
Scoey Mitchell, trailblazing Black comedian and Barefoot in the Park star, dies at 92
Celebrity // March 24, 2022
Scott Hall, WWE legend also known as Razor Ramon, dies at 63
TV // March 14, 2022
William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor, dies at 71
Movies // March 13, 2022
Traci Braxton, sister of Toni Braxton and Braxton Family Values star, dies at 50
TV // March 12, 2022
Emilio Delgado, Luis, The Fix-It Shop owner on Sesame Street, dies at 81
TV // March 10, 2022
Conrad Janis, Mork & Mindy and The Cable Guy star, dies at 94
TV // March 09, 2022
Mitchell Ryan, Lethal Weapon and Dharma & Greg star, dies at 88
TV // March 05, 2022
Johnny Brown, Good Times and Laugh-In star, dies at 84
TV // March 05, 2022
Kirk Baily, Salute Your Shorts star and veteran voice actor, dies at 59
TV // March 03, 2022
Ralph Ahn, actor behind New Girl fan favorite Tran, dies at 95
TV // February 28, 2022
Ned Eisenberg, Law & Order: SVU and Mare of Easttown actor, dies at 65
TV // February 28, 2022
Sally Kellerman, MASH star and cabaret singer, dies at 84
Movies // February 24, 2022
