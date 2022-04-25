Ray Liotta, star of Goodfellas and other beloved films, dies at 67
The actor was in the Dominican Republic working on a new film at the time of his death.
Survivor: Thailand runner-up Clay Jordan dies at 66
The Louisiana restaurateur came up just short in the reality show's fifth season.
John Aylward, ER and West Wing actor, dies at 75
The veteran performer spent more than 40 years on stage and screen.
Vangelis, Oscar-winning composer for Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner, dies at 79
The prolific Greek songwriter and producer was a huge influence on electronic music and the sounds of the '80s.
Marnie Schulenburg, As the World Turns and One Life to Live actress, dies at 37
The Daytime Emmy-nominated soap star died of metastatic breast cancer.
Lil Keed, YSL rapper and Young Thug protégé, dies at 24
The Atlanta-born artist is survived by his girlfriend, his daughter, and a second child on the way.