Nominated for nothing

Most Recent

Nominated for Nothing: The bold period drama Passing was too ahead of its time
When it comes to why the Oscars overlooked Rebecca Hall's complex exploration of racial identity, the answer may not be black and white.
Nominated for Nothing: The Oscars should have elevated In the Heights higher
The Academy overlooked the heartfelt joy of Jon M. Chu’s exuberant movie-musical.
Nominated for Nothing: In a fairer Oscarscape, there'd be room for more films like The Souvenir Part II
Joanna Hogg’s autobiographical sequel was the peak of her career to date, but her narrative was already claimed.
Nominated for Nothing: The outrageous stripper saga Zola was too wild, and too female, for the Oscars
Janicza Bravo's feral, glittering Florida tale became an arthouse hit, but fell short of mainstream gold.
Nominated for Nothing: Come on, Academy, no love for the humble beauty of C'mon C'mon?
Director Mike Mills’ films have gotten Oscar attention in the past, but his latest was exactly the opposite of what the Academy likes to reward.
Nominated for Nothing: The good, the bad, and the ugly truth of The Harder They Fall
Westerns have always had a rocky road at the Oscars, not to mention movies with predominately Black casts — this one including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, and Regina King.
More Nominated for nothing

Nominated for Nothing: The Card Counter was too bleak for the Oscars
Paul Schrader's latest film, which stars Oscar Isaac as torturer-turned-poker player William Tell, was unfairly ignored by awards season.
Nominated for Nothing: The Oscars did Nicolas Cage's Pig dirty
The Oscar winner's heartbreaking lead role is just one reason why the unconventional Portland cuisine odyssey deserved more attention from the Academy.
Nominated for Nothing: The Oscars overlooked Dev Patel's heroic turn in The Green Knight
Nominated for Nothing: Why James Wan's Malignant was too sick for the Oscars
Nominated for Nothing: Never Rarely Sometimes Always was never an Oscar movie, always something better
Nominated for Nothing: Why Palm Springs, the peak 2020 movie, floated right by the Oscars
Nominated for Nothing: The Assistant is a wake-up call Hollywood needs, but not one it wants

The incisive drama starring Ozark's Julia Garner was always going to be too real for the Oscars.

All Nominated for nothing

Nominated for Nothing: Why The Farewell didn't fare well with the Academy
Oscars // February 06, 2020
Nominated for Nothing: Adam Sandler gave his all in Uncut Gems, but it still wasn't enough
Oscars // February 05, 2020
Nominated for Nothing: Was the Academy scared of Us?
Oscars // February 04, 2020
Nominated for Nothing: The Academy should've made it rain on Hustlers
Oscars // February 03, 2020
Nominated for Nothing: Diary of a Teenage Girl
Article // February 10, 2016
Nominated for Nothing: Beasts of No Nation
Article // February 05, 2016
Nominated for Nothing: 99 Homes
Article // February 03, 2016
Nominated for Nothing: Trainwreck
Article // February 02, 2016
Nominated for Nothing Crimson Peak
Article // February 01, 2016
Nominated for Nothing: It Follows
Article // January 28, 2016
Nominated for Nothing: 'The End of the Tour'
Article // January 27, 2016
Black Mass - Nominated for Nothing
Article // January 25, 2016
Nominated for Nothing: 'John Wick'
Article // February 04, 2015
Nominated for Nothing: 'A Most Violent Year'
Article // February 03, 2015
'Under The Skin': Nominated For...Nothing?
Article // February 03, 2015
Nominated for Nothing: 'Locke'
Article // February 02, 2015
Nominated for Nothing: 'Force Majeure'
Article // January 30, 2015
Nominated for Nothing: 'Love Is Strange'
Article // January 28, 2015
Nominated for Nothing: 'Life Itself'
Article // January 27, 2015
Nominated For Nothing: 'Obvious Child'
Article // January 26, 2015
Nominated for Nothing: 'Snowpiercer'
Article // January 23, 2015
Nominated For Nothing: 'The Immigrant'
Article // January 22, 2015
Nominated for Nothing: 'The Babadook'
Article // January 21, 2015
Nominated for Nothing: 'Spring Breakers'
Article // February 03, 2014
Nominated for Nothing: 'Pacific Rim'
Article // January 31, 2014
