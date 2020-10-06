Wrong Turn: The tragic story of former It Girl Amy Locane

Though a jury would convict Locane of second-degree vehicular homicide and assault by an auto, Somerset County Superior Court presiding judge Robert B. Reed sentenced the actress to three out of a maximum 15 years in prison. He cited how unlikely it was that she'd ever drive drunk again and showed special concern for her daughters, the younger of whom suffers from an intestinal bowel disorder. Now Locane — who is in the process of a divorce from her husband, Mark, after seven years of marriage — is back in Hopewell, working a retail job in a home-and-garden store, living in a two-bedroom apartment, and trying to carve out a new life. "Some of the college kids I speak to are like, it's not fair because someone died," says Locane, who says she joined Alcoholics Anonymous after the collision and has been sober ever since. "I get that. It was the biggest mistake I ever made in my life. I understand how people would feel animosity toward me. It's not an easy thing to go out and talk to these kids. But they say if you reach just one person, then you have tried to make the situation a little better. I mean, it will always be a horrible situation."