Top Halloween costumes for 2018 inspired by movies and TV shows

Aja Hoggatt
October 26, 2018 at 11:30 AM EDT
<p>Can&rsquo;t decide what to dress up as for Halloween? According to the <em>Entertainment Weekly</em> Pop Culture Index, a new monthly survey that reveals what fans are thinking and doing, some of the most popular costumes this year will be inspired by the following movies and TV shows. Prepare yourself to see lots of Black Panthers and handmaids wandering around town.</p> <p><em>Want to share your opinions and thoughts with EW? Find out how you can <a href="https://www.entertainmentweeklyfrontrow.com/join">join EW&rsquo;s Front Row Panel</a>.</em></p>
Halloween costume ideas

Can’t decide what to dress up as for Halloween? According to the Entertainment Weekly Pop Culture Index, a new monthly survey that reveals what fans are thinking and doing, some of the most popular costumes this year will be inspired by the following movies and TV shows. Prepare yourself to see lots of Black Panthers and handmaids wandering around town.

Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Jackson Lee Davis/AMC; George Kraychyk/Hulu
<p>It may be 17 years since the first movie from the franchise hit theaters, but these beloved characters &mdash; including Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Harry Potter &mdash;&nbsp;never go out of style.&nbsp;</p>
Harry Potter 

It may be 17 years since the first movie from the franchise hit theaters, but these beloved characters — including Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Harry Potter — never go out of style. 

Everett Collection
<p><em>Star Wars</em> characters are also timeless. Whether disguised as Chewbacca, Princess Leia, or Han Solo, you&#8217;ll undoubtedly have the best costume in the galaxy.</p>
Star Wars

Star Wars characters are also timeless. Whether disguised as Chewbacca, Princess Leia, or Han Solo, you’ll undoubtedly have the best costume in the galaxy.

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>With nearly the entire <a href="https://ew.com/movies/marvel-mcu-timeline/">MCU</a> accounted for, there&#8217;s an empowering costume for everyone. Black Panther, Captain America, Scarlet Witch&#8230;take your pick!&nbsp;</p>
Avengers: Infinity War 

With nearly the entire MCU accounted for, there’s an empowering costume for everyone. Black Panther, Captain America, Scarlet Witch…take your pick! 

Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p>Thanks to the debut of the first-ever female <em>Doctor Who</em>&nbsp;(portrayed by Jodie Whittaker) this season, don&#8217;t be surprised if you see more time travelers than usual out and about this Halloween.</p>
Doctor Who 

Thanks to the debut of the first-ever female Doctor Who (portrayed by Jodie Whittaker) this season, don’t be surprised if you see more time travelers than usual out and about this Halloween.

Sophie Mutevelian/BBC AMERICA
<p>Under His Eye. Make a political statement with a costume from television&#8217;s most terrifying dystopia. All it takes is a red cape and a bonnet to be transformed into one of Gilead&#8217;s handmaids. &nbsp;</p>
The Handmaid's Tale 

Under His Eye. Make a political statement with a costume from television’s most terrifying dystopia. All it takes is a red cape and a bonnet to be transformed into one of Gilead’s handmaids.  

George Kraychyk/Hulu
<p>Fans of Sandy and Danny can celebrate the <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/16/john-travolta-olivia-newton-john-reunite-grease-40th-anniversary/">film&#8217;s 40th anniversary</a> this Halloween by dressing up as their favorite T-Bird or <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/06/16/grease-pink-lady-quiz/">Pink Lady</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Grease 

Fans of Sandy and Danny can celebrate the film's 40th anniversary this Halloween by dressing up as their favorite T-Bird or Pink Lady.

Paramount/Rso/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Want to be superhuman Eleven for a night? Grab a pink dress and a box of Eggos and you&#8217;re good to go! Or dig out some &#8217;80s threads and go as one of her pals: Lucas, Mike, Dustin, or Will.</p>
Stranger Things 

Want to be superhuman Eleven for a night? Grab a pink dress and a box of Eggos and you’re good to go! Or dig out some ’80s threads and go as one of her pals: Lucas, Mike, Dustin, or Will.

Netflix
<p>Throw on a cargo vest and take a walk in Owen Grady&#8217;s shoes &mdash; or <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/04/19/bryce-dallas-howard-heels-jurassic-world-fallen-kindgom/">throw on a pair of heels</a> and pretend your Claire Dearing! If you&#8217;re really creative, dressing up as an Indominus Rex&nbsp;or an&nbsp;Allosaurus is another option.</p>
Jurassic World 

Throw on a cargo vest and take a walk in Owen Grady’s shoes — or throw on a pair of heels and pretend your Claire Dearing! If you’re really creative, dressing up as an Indominus Rex or an Allosaurus is another option.

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures
<p>Get into zombie-flighting mode as expert hunter Daryl Dixon, former sheriff Rick Grimes, or sword master Michonne. But wouldn&#8217;t it be more fun to simply dress as a zombie?</p>
The Walking Dead 

Get into zombie-flighting mode as expert hunter Daryl Dixon, former sheriff Rick Grimes, or sword master Michonne. But wouldn’t it be more fun to simply dress as a zombie?

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
<p>If you can&#8217;t wait for the <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/08/26/game-of-thrones-season-8-footage/">final season of <em>Game of Thrones</em></a> to begin in 2019, transport yourself to the fantastical world of the Seven Kingdoms early by pretending you&#8217;re dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen or bastard son Jon Snow.&nbsp;</p>
Game of Thrones

If you can’t wait for the final season of Game of Thrones to begin in 2019, transport yourself to the fantastical world of the Seven Kingdoms early by pretending you’re dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen or bastard son Jon Snow. 

Macall B. Polay/HBO
