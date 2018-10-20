Seeing Stars: Jamie Lee Curtis, Katie Holmes, Carrie Underwood, and more great celebrity photos from this week

Aja Hoggatt
October 19, 2018 at 08:30 PM EDT
<p>Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis was all smiles at the L.A. premiere of <em>Halloween</em> at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 17, 2018.</p>
Trick or treat 

Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis was all smiles at the L.A. premiere of Halloween at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 17, 2018.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>A pregnant Carrie Underwood was glowing in blue while posing on the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year red carpet at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 17, 2018, in Nashville.</p>
Baby blues

A pregnant Carrie Underwood was glowing in blue while posing on the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year red carpet at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 17, 2018, in Nashville.

Jason Davis/FilmMagic
<p>Also at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony? Little Big Town and Gladys Knight.</p>
Soulful smiles

Also at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony? Little Big Town and Gladys Knight.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>This adorable pooch stole the spotlight when<em> Les Miserables</em> costars Samantha Barks and Russell Crowe reunited backstage at a Broadway performance of&nbsp;<em>Pretty Woma</em>n on Oct. 17, 2018, in New York City.</p>
Canine closeup

This adorable pooch stole the spotlight when Les Miserables costars Samantha Barks and Russell Crowe reunited backstage at a Broadway performance of Pretty Woman on Oct. 17, 2018, in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Noel Gallagher was pretty proud of the trophy he won for Q Best Solo Artist at the 2018 Q Awards in London.</p>
The winner's circle

Noel Gallagher was pretty proud of the trophy he won for Q Best Solo Artist at the 2018 Q Awards in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Katie Holmes and her mom attended the American Ballet Theatre&#8217;s Fall Gala in the Big Apple on Oct. 17, 2018.</p>
Mother-daughter bonding

Katie Holmes and her mom attended the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala in the Big Apple on Oct. 17, 2018.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty
<p>Piper Perabo showed her support for women at the Tribeca Chanel Women&#8217;s Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde in N.Y.C.</p>
Red carpet activism  

Piper Perabo showed her support for women at the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde in N.Y.C.

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage
<p>Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow came out to support their friend, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, at the opening of her first store in Pacific Palisades, Calif.</p>
Comedy couple 

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow came out to support their friend, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, at the opening of her first store in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p><em>Criminal Minds</em> star Matthew Gray Gubler appeared on <em>Build Series</em> to discuss the upcoming season of the show.&nbsp;</p>
Smooth criminal 

Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler appeared on Build Series to discuss the upcoming season of the show. 

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Maggie Gyllenhaal lit up the red carpet at the European premiere of <em>The Kindergarten Teacher</em> at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival.</p>
London calling 

Maggie Gyllenhaal lit up the red carpet at the European premiere of The Kindergarten Teacher at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty
<p><em>Empire</em> star Jussie Smollett was excited to meet and greet fans at Bloomingdale&#8217;s in New York City.</p>
Empire State of Mind 

Empire star Jussie Smollett was excited to meet and greet fans at Bloomingdale’s in New York City.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty
<p>Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone shimmered at the U.K. premiere of their film <em>The Favourite</em>.&nbsp;</p>
Shining stars

Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone shimmered at the U.K. premiere of their film The Favourite

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Hugh Jackman looked quite dapper while speaking at God&#8217;s Love We Deliver 12th annual Golden Heart Awards in&nbsp;New York.</p>
Center stage

Hugh Jackman looked quite dapper while speaking at God’s Love We Deliver 12th annual Golden Heart Awards in New York.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Nicole Kidman suitedup for the European premiere of <em>Destroyer</em> at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 14, 2018, in London.</p>
Power suit

Nicole Kidman suitedup for the European premiere of Destroyer at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 14, 2018, in London.

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Tom Holland and Zendaya hugged it out on the set of <em>Spider-Man: Far From Home</em> in New York City.</p>
Hold tight 

Tom Holland and Zendaya hugged it out on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home in New York City.

GC Images
<p>Gina Rodriguez and Regina King looked like they meant business at Variety&#8217;s Power of Women event in Beverly Hills.</p>
Power pose

Gina Rodriguez and Regina King looked like they meant business at Variety’s Power of Women event in Beverly Hills.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Former One Direction member Liam Payne performed at the TAB Everest Day&nbsp;at Royal Randwick in Sydney, Australia.</p>
Solo act

Former One Direction member Liam Payne performed at the TAB Everest Day at Royal Randwick in Sydney, Australia.

Don Arnold/WireImage
<p>Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego color-coordinated for the 2018 Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Parents' night out 

Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego color-coordinated for the 2018 Hammer Museum Gala in the Garden at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Gerard Butler looked quite presidential while promoting his new action film <em>Hunter Killer</em> at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.</p>
Red, white, and blue

Gerard Butler looked quite presidential while promoting his new action film Hunter Killer at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty
<p>Honorees Yara Shahidi, Chrissy Metz, and Olivia Munn posed at the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards luncheon in Beverly Hills.</p>
Bold beauties

Honorees Yara Shahidi, Chrissy Metz, and Olivia Munn posed at the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards luncheon in Beverly Hills.

Rachel Murray/Getty
<p>Janelle Monae enjoyed every minute of her performance on the final day of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.&nbsp;</p>
High praise

Janelle Monae enjoyed every minute of her performance on the final day of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. 

Gary Miller/Getty
<p>Timoth&eacute;e Chalamet, Felix Van Groeningen, and Steve Carell posed at the U.K. premiere of <em>Beautiful Boy</em>.</p>
Flower power

Timothée Chalamet, Felix Van Groeningen, and Steve Carell posed at the U.K. premiere of Beautiful Boy.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty
<p>Elton John wowed the crowd when his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour rolled into Detroit.</p>
The last hurrah

Elton John wowed the crowd when his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour rolled into Detroit.

Scott Legato/Getty
<p>Nick Jonas looked rather relaxed while making a personal appearance at Bloomingdales in L.A.</p>
Laid back 

Nick Jonas looked rather relaxed while making a personal appearance at Bloomingdales in L.A.

Jesse Grant/Getty
<p>Rachael Ray, Neil Patrick Harris, and Geoffrey Zakarian took their responsibility as judges for the New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival very seriously.</p>
Food fight 

Rachael Ray, Neil Patrick Harris, and Geoffrey Zakarian took their responsibility as judges for the New York City Wine & Food Festival very seriously.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Christie Brinkley brought her own bubbly while promoting her Bellissima Prosecco Brut at a signing in Toronto.</p>
Cheers!

Christie Brinkley brought her own bubbly while promoting her Bellissima Prosecco Brut at a signing in Toronto.

George Pimentel/Getty
<p>Shawn Mendes performed during the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas.</p>
Belt it out 

Shawn Mendes performed during the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty
<p>Cher definitely knows how to put on a show! She took her Here We Go Again tour to Perth, Australia.</p>
Pop warrior priestess

Cher definitely knows how to put on a show! She took her Here We Go Again tour to Perth, Australia.

Getty
<p>Carey Mulligan waved to fans while leaving an interview in New York City.</p>
Pretty in pink

Carey Mulligan waved to fans while leaving an interview in New York City.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Busy Philipps has been busy promoting her memoir, <em>This Will Only Hurt a Little</em>.&nbsp;</p>
Busy bee

Busy Philipps has been busy promoting her memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little

Robin Marchant/Getty
<p>Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney delivered her keynote speech at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.</p>
Working woman 

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney delivered her keynote speech at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
<p>Alyssa Milano posed with <em>GMA DAY</em>&nbsp;hosts Sara Haines and Michael Strahan&nbsp;in New York.&nbsp;</p>
Say cheese

Alyssa Milano posed with GMA DAY hosts Sara Haines and Michael Strahan in New York. 

Paula Lobo/ABC
