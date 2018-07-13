Seeing Stars: Britney Spears, Will Smith, the cast of Mission Impossible, and more great photos from this week

Ben Trivett
July 13, 2018 at 06:57 PM EDT
<p>Era Istrefi, Will Smith, and Nicky Jam pose with the World Cup trophy at a closing ceremony press conference during the 2018 FIFA World Cup on July 13, 2018, in Moscow, Russia.</p>
Era Istrefi, Will Smith, and Nicky Jam

Era Istrefi, Will Smith, and Nicky Jam pose with the World Cup trophy at a closing ceremony press conference during the 2018 FIFA World Cup on July 13, 2018, in Moscow, Russia.

Dan Mullan/Getty
<p>Britney Spears performs during the opening night of her Piece of Me summer tour on July 12, 2018, in National Harbor, Md.</p>
Britney Spears

Britney Spears performs during the opening night of her Piece of Me summer tour on July 12, 2018, in National Harbor, Md.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Alix Benezech, Angela Bassett, Tom Cruise, Michelle Monaghan, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby pose in front of the Eiffel Tower during the <em>Mission: Impossible &#8211; Fallout</em>&nbsp;global premiere in Paris on July 12, 2018.</p>
Mission: Impossible - Fallout cast

Alix Benezech, Angela Bassett, Tom Cruise, Michelle Monaghan, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby pose in front of the Eiffel Tower during the Mission: Impossible – Fallout global premiere in Paris on July 12, 2018.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Howie D., Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys perform on <em>Good Morning America</em>&nbsp;on July 13, 2018, in New York City.</p>
Backstreet Boys

Howie D., Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys perform on Good Morning America on July 13, 2018, in New York City.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Newly engaged couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are spotted taking a stroll in Brooklyn on July 12, 2018.</p>
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Newly engaged couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are spotted taking a stroll in Brooklyn on July 12, 2018.

Allan Bregg/Splash News Online
<p>Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour at FedEx Field on July 10, 2018, in Landover, Md.</p>
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour at FedEx Field on July 10, 2018, in Landover, Md.

Jason Kempin/Getty
<p>Ryan Eggold and Samira Wiley announce the nominations for the 70th Emmy Award on July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles.</p>
Ryan Eggold and Samira Wiley

Ryan Eggold and Samira Wiley announce the nominations for the 70th Emmy Award on July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, and Lily James at the photocall for <em>Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again</em> in Hamburg, Germany, on July 12, 2018.</p>
Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, and Lily James

Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, and Lily James at the photocall for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in Hamburg, Germany, on July 12, 2018.

INSTARimages.com
<p>Keanu Reeves seen on location for <em>John Wick 3</em> near Times Square on July 9, 2018, in New York City.</p>
Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves seen on location for John Wick 3 near Times Square on July 9, 2018, in New York City.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Katherine Heigl visiting NBC studios in New York City on July 12, 2018.</p>
Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl visiting NBC studios in New York City on July 12, 2018.

Splash News Online
<p>Katharine McPhee rehearsing for Broadway in the Park in New York City on July 12, 2018.</p>
Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee rehearsing for Broadway in the Park in New York City on July 12, 2018.

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com
<p>Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018, in London.</p>
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018, in London.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>Beyonc&eacute; performing during the On the Run II tour in Barcelona, Spain, on July 11, 2018.</p>
Beyoncé

Beyoncé performing during the On the Run II tour in Barcelona, Spain, on July 11, 2018.

PictureGroup/Shutterstock
<p>Jaimie Alexander filming <em>Blindspot</em>&nbsp;in New York City on July 11, 2018.</p>
Jaimie Alexander

Jaimie Alexander filming Blindspot in New York City on July 11, 2018.

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com
<p>Dwayne &#8220;The Rock&#8221; Johnson poses with his daughter Simone and mom Ata at the New York premiere of <em>Skyscraper</em> on July 10, 2018.</p>
Simone Alexandra Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, and Ata Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poses with his daughter Simone and mom Ata at the New York premiere of Skyscraper on July 10, 2018.

John Nacion/StarTraks
<p>Drake attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the&nbsp;All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018, in London.</p>
Drake

Drake attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018, in London.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>Charli XCX performs onstage during the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour at FedEx Field on July 11, 2018, in Landover, Md.</p>
Charli XCX

Charli XCX performs onstage during the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour at FedEx Field on July 11, 2018, in Landover, Md.

Jason Kempin/Getty
<p>Elisabeth Moss attends <em>The Handmaid&#8217;s Tale</em> Hulu finale on July 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.</p>
Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss attends The Handmaid’s Tale Hulu finale on July 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Brooke Shields and her daughters Grier and Rowan Henchy attend a&nbsp;<em>Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation</em>&nbsp;special screening on July 8, 2018, in East Hampton, N.Y.</p>
Grier Henchy, Rowan Hency, and Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields and her daughters Grier and Rowan Henchy attend a Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation special screening on July 8, 2018, in East Hampton, N.Y.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty
<p>Camila Cabello performs at the Plains of Abraham in Battlefields Park during day four of the 51st Festival d&#8217;ete de Quebec (FEQ) on July 8, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada.</p>
Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello performs at the Plains of Abraham in Battlefields Park during day four of the 51st Festival d’ete de Quebec (FEQ) on July 8, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada.

Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty
