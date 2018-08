See all the sweet photos of Prince William and Kate’s new royal baby

Royal baby No. 3 has officially arrived! Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their third child on Monday in London. The baby, a boy, joins the couple’s two other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and sits behind them as fifth in line for the British throne.

Just hours after his birth, the proud parents showed the baby boy off to the world before returning home to Kensington Palace. (Next up: Waiting to hear what his name will be!)

Keep clicking for more photos of the newest royal baby (and glimpses of George and Charlotte coming to meet him).