Comedians Ray Romano, Patton Oswalt, Iliza Shlesinger, more set for Laugh Aid livestream

As entertainers find a variety of ways to continue to perform and give back during the coronavirus pandemic, a group of the most popular stand-up comedians in the country are organizing their own online benefit to chip in.

Ray Romano, Iliza Shlesinger, Howie Mandel, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Marc Maron, and Patton Oswalt will all be participating in Laugh Aid, a 4-hour livestream that's proceeds will go to Comedy Gives Back’s Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Rather than it be four hours of comedians strictly doing stand-up into a camera, the special mix things up with things like special edition live podcast episodes, interviews, peeks at their homes, and whatever else the performers come up with.

The livestream will also feature Tom Papa, Nikki Glaser, Dane Cook, Jeffrey Ross, Anthony Jeselnik, Jessica Kirson, The Sklar Brothers, Amanda Seales, Bert Kreischer, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, and more.

Laugh Aid will begin on Saturday, April 4 at 7p.m. ET, streaming simultaneously on Twitch, Twitter, Comedy Central’s YouTube channel, Facebook, and the Laugh Lounge app. The audio version will be available afterward on Spotify and SiriusXM.

