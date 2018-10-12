See all the photos from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding

Another royal wedding is in the books — Princess Eugenie of York married Jack Brooksbank on Friday in a ceremony inside St. George’s Chapel at Winsdor Castle, the same venue where her cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle five months earlier. Eugenie, 28, wore a custom gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto. Keep clicking to see more photos from the ceremony, including other members of the royal family and stars who were in attendance.