See all the photos of Prince William, Kate, and more at Prince Louis' christening

The public got a new glimpse of Prince William and Kate’s third child on July 9, 2018, when Prince Louis was christened at a service at the Chapel Royal in St. James’ Palace in London. Those in attendance included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s two older children — Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3 — and other members of the royal family.

Five official portraits have since been released from the christening, including this one of the little prince and his mother.

Keep clicking for more photos from Prince Louis’ royal christening.