See all the photos of Prince William, Kate, and more at Prince Louis' christening

July 09, 2018 at 12:21 PM EDT
<p>The public got a new glimpse of <a href="https://ew.com/news/2018/04/23/prince-william-kate-middleton-royal-baby-boy/">Prince William and Kate&rsquo;s third child</a> on July 9, 2018, when Prince Louis was christened at a service at the Chapel Royal in St. James&rsquo; Palace in London. Those in attendance included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge&#8217;s two older children&nbsp;&mdash; Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3 &mdash;&nbsp;and other members of the royal family.</p> <p>Five official portraits have since been released from the christening, including this one of the little prince and his mother.&nbsp;</p> <p>Keep clicking for more photos from Prince Louis&#8217; royal christening.</p>
Prince Louis' royal christening

The public got a new glimpse of Prince William and Kate’s third child on July 9, 2018, when Prince Louis was christened at a service at the Chapel Royal in St. James’ Palace in London. Those in attendance included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s two older children — Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3 — and other members of the royal family.

Five official portraits have since been released from the christening, including this one of the little prince and his mother. 

Keep clicking for more photos from Prince Louis’ royal christening.

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, seated with their three children (Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte). Behind them, from left: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Prince Harry; and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Members of the royal family and the Middleton family in the Morning Room at Clarence House in St James's Palace.
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. 
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis
Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, holding Prince Louis
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, holding Prince Louis
Prince Louis
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, holding Prince Louis
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, holding Prince Louis
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, holding Prince Louis
Michael and Carole Middleton
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
<p>Pelly is <a href="https://ew.com/news/2018/07/09/prince-louis-godparents-royal-christening/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">one of Prince Louis&#8217; six godparents</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Guy Pelly and wife Lizzy

Pelly is one of Prince Louis’ six godparents

<p>Middleton, Hannah Carter, and Aubrey-Fletcher are also among the prince&#8217;s godparents.&nbsp;</p>
Lucy Middleton, Hannah and Robert Carter, and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher

Middleton, Hannah Carter, and Aubrey-Fletcher are also among the prince’s godparents. 

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles
Prince George, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte
James Middleton
Pippa Middleton
