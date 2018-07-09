See all the photos of Prince William, Kate, and more at Prince Louis' christening

Prince Louis' royal christening
PA/Matt Porteous/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, seated with their three children (Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte). Behind them, from left: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Prince Harry; and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
CAMERA PRESS/Matt Holyoak/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Members of the royal family and the Middleton family in the Morning Room at Clarence House in St James's Palace.
CAMERA PRESS/Matt Holyoak/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.
CAMERA PRESS/Matt Holyoak/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis
CAMERA PRESS/Matt Holyoak/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
REX/Shutterstock
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, holding Prince Louis
Press Association/AP Images
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, holding Prince Louis
Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Louis
Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, holding Prince Louis
Dominic Lipinski/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
Dominic Lipinski/AP/REX/Shutterstock
REX/Shutterstock
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, holding Prince Louis
Press Association/AP Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire / AP Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/AP Images
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, holding Prince Louis
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire / AP Images
Michael and Carole Middleton
REX/Shutterstock
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
REX/Shutterstock
Guy Pelly and wife Lizzy
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/AP Images
Lucy Middleton, Hannah and Robert Carter, and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles
REX/Shutterstock
Prince George, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte
Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Getty Images
James Middleton
REX/Shutterstock
Pippa Middleton
