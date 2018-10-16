See the photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first overseas tour

The royal couple, who are expecting their first child, embarked on their first official trip as a married couple, with stops in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand

Jessica Derschowitz
October 16, 2018 at 08:57 AM EDT
<p>Five months after <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/05/19/royal-wedding-ew-review/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">saying &#8220;I do,&#8221;</a> Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have embarked on thier first official overseas tour. The trip, which will bring the pair to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, kicked off the same day it was announced that they <a href="https://ew.com/news/2018/10/15/prince-harry-meghan-markle-expecting-first-child/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">are expecting their first child together</a>. Keep clicking for more photos from their latest royal tour.</p>
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Five months after saying “I do,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have embarked on thier first official overseas tour. The trip, which will bring the pair to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, kicked off the same day it was announced that they are expecting their first child together. Keep clicking for more photos from their latest royal tour.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
DEAN LEWINS/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
DEAN LEWINS/AFP/Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
DEAN LEWINS/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
Samir Hussein / WireImage
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
Samir Hussein / WireImage
Prince Harry in Sydney
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
James D. Morgan/Getty Images
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
REX/Shutterstock
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
REX/Shutterstock
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Sydney
REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry in Sydney
REX/Shutterstock
