30 Pop Culture Fashion Icons Who Seriously Inspired Us

I am a short, bossy brunette with big brown eyes. I basically already am Blair Waldorf, but Leighton Meester’s Gossip Girl character introduced an accessory into my look that I hadn’t expected (or worn since I was about 6 years old): The headband. Blair’s hair flair gave that Constance Billard School uniform a little something extra, and it added a hint of Upper East Side sass to a New Year’s Eve party dress (made all the more perfect by my blonde, Serena-like BFF, Heidi) for me. — Breanne L. Heldman

While some people were busy admiring Blair’s headbands, I was trying to copy Serena van der Woodsen’s various looks. From the messy perfection of her hair to her effortlessly chic style, Serena always looked like she barely put any thought into the world’s greatest outfits. Whether it was her loosened tie for her school uniform or any number of glamorous gowns, Serena never tried to be a style icon, but that’s exactly what she was. If Beyoncé and Gossip Girl had overlapped, “I woke up like this” would’ve been Serena’s catchphrase. — Samantha Highfill