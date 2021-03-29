Piers Morgan says Sharon Osbourne was entitled to defend him 'without being deemed a racist'

The broadcast journalist wrote an editorial for the Daily Mail in which he defended Osbourne after her departure from 'The Talk.'

Piers Morgan is speaking out, some more, about Sharon Osbourne's firing from The Talk after she defended him on the CBS show.

On Monday, Morgan wrote a lengthy piece for the Daily Mail in which he expressed outrage over the treatment of his friend, Osbourne, and doubled down on his beliefs that the interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave Oprah Winfrey was "self-serving tittle-tattle." He also said that his disbelief of Markle is not racially motivated and nor was Osbourne's defense of his position.

Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan Image zoom Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The broadcaster and Osbourne have been friends for over 20 years since working together for five seasons on America's Got Talent.

"She's one of the smartest, feistiest, funniest and most outrageous people I know - and I love her for it," wrote Morgan in the Daily Mail piece. "What you see with Sharon is what you get, on and off camera. Like me, she's incredibly opinionated and loves a good argument."

On the March 10 episode of The Talk, Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood discussed Morgan's views on Markle, with Osbourne supporting the British broadcaster's claims and Underwood questioning Osbourne for doing so.

"While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist," Underwood said.

Osbourne then asked Underwood to explain what was racist about what Morgan said in regards to the duchess.

"I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne said.

Osbourne later apologized on Twitter to "anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down" but on Friday, CBS released a statement announcing Osbourne's departure from the talk show, saying: "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

Morgan, for one, disagreed with CBS's position, calling them "the Cowardly Broadcasting System," who have "so pathetically bowed to the woke mob illiberally baying for blood like a bunch of crazed language-policing fascists."

He added that Osbourne "was entitled to defend me without being deemed a racist. Just as I was entitled not to believe Meghan Markle without being deemed a racist. The fact we've both lost our jobs is not just an appalling attack on free speech, but it's also a terrible indictment of woke cancel culture bulls--- and the stinking hypocrisy that lies at the heart of it."

Morgan resigned as host of Good Morning Britain after a co-host called him out for questioning Markle's assertion that she experienced suicidal thoughts during her time at Buckingham Palace. Unable to face the criticism, Morgan stormed off the set during the live taping. Later, after the U.K. Office of Communications received more than 41,000 complaints (one reportedly from Markle herself) regarding Morgan's treatment of mental health and suicide, stepped down from his role on the morning show.

Read Morgan's full editorial at dailymail.co.uk.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.