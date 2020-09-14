Known millennial Paul Rudd made a PSA telling you to wear a mask, fam

Everyone knows that Paul Rudd is a youth. No 51-year-old actor could look so boyish and have skin that dewy, so it only stands to reason that the Ant-Man star is and always has been a 26-year-old millennial. Which is exactly why New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recruited Rudd for a coronavirus PSA, in which the actor urges his fellow kids to wear a mask and help stop the spread.

The two-minute video follows Rudd, skateboard in hand, as he shows off some TikTok-worthy dance moves and explains that because young people are responsible for much of COVID-19's spread, he wanted to show that wearing a mask can be "totally beast."

"I'm not going to preach at you, like some celebrity," he explains. "This is a convo where I talk, and you shut up and wear your mask."

Rudd even tapped Hot Ones host Sean Evans to help recreate their viral "look at us" meme from last year, complete with wings and hot-sauce-stained masks.

"Look at us," Evans says. "Who would have thought wearing masks would be a problem!"

"Not me!" Rudd replies.

So young people, please listen to Paul Rudd, who was definitely born in 1994 and was too young to have starred in 1995's Clueless. Wear your mask, and help him yeet the coronavirus for good.