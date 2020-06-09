Niecy Nash says police 'pulled a taser' on her son for a rolling stop recently

Niecy Nash revealed that her son had a scary run-in with law enforcement recently, during which she says the police "pulled a taser on him" for rolling past a stop sign and asked him invasive questions.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Monday, Nash said she's been a "f—ing wreck" since George Floyd's tragic death in police custody on May 25. The Reno 911! actress went on to say that her son, Dominic, 28, was treated unfairly by police recently.

"My son got stopped leaving my house last Sunday. And they pulled a taser on him for a rolling stop and then proceeded to question him and ask him, 'You have on a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how did you afford this car? Because this is a 2020,'" Nash said.

"They don't know if he was a manager," she continued. "They don't know if he was an owner. They don't know if he had a rich mama. But what they probably felt like was, 'How did this young black boy get a car that I don't even have? And we fitting to make you suffer for it.'"

Nash was working on the fourth and final season of TNT's Claws when COVID-19 hit, and she's been featured in a spate of acclaimed projects lately, including Netflix's Uncorked and Never Have I Ever. She's also been among celebrities who've spoken out about Black Lives Matter and police brutality.

The actress said she's received questions about what to do to support the black community, but said she is still "trying to figure out what to tell my own son." She explained, "I used to say, 'If you just comply, get home, and if there was a wrong that happened, we'll right it later.' But now we watched a murder on national TV when George Floyd was murdered. I don't know because he complied. He was in handcuffs. He was on the ground with his hands behind his back. So I don't even know. People are calling me, asking me to tell them something. And I'm trying to figure out what to tell mine."

Nash also noted that "it isn't the responsibility of the oppressed to tell the oppressor what to do and how to right the wrong." Instead, she said non-black people need to be asked what they can do. "Are they fighting for equal pay? When they come on these sets, are they making people feel welcome? How are they moving in these scripts and when they look at how people are depicted? Don't call one more black person and ask them nothing about nothing," she said.

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she and her Reno 911 castmates have collectively donated $10,000 toward Floyd's funeral. A private service will be held for Floyd in Houston on June 9, which former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to attend.

