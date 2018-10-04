See all the stars at New York Comic Con 2018

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' cast, Kaley Cuoco, and more

Lauren Morgan
October 04, 2018 at 03:55 PM EDT
SuperMansion cast members
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Bryan Cranston Gary Anthony Williams, Bryan Cranston and Breckin Meyer (SuperMansion)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Gary Anthony Williams (SuperMansion)
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Gary Anthony Williams, Bryan Cranston and Breckin Meyer (SuperMansion)
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Breckin Meyer (SuperMansion)
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Zeb Wells (SuperMansion)
Noam Galai/Getty Images
 Bryan Cranston, Breckin Meyer and Zeb Wells (SuperMansion)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Zachary Levi (Shazam!)
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Zachary Levi (Shazam!)
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Origin cast members
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Tom Felton (Origin)
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Natalia Tena (Origin)
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Sen Mitsuji (Origin)
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Mika Watkins (Origin)
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power cast members
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Aimee Carrero (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power)
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Karen Fukuhara (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power)
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power cast members
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Toshihiro Kawamoto and Dai Sato (Cowboy Bebop)
Rochlin/Getty Images
Michelle Rodriguez
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Common (Caster)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle)
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Alexa Davalos (The Man in the High Castle)
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
David Boreanaz
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Noma Dumezweni, Paul Thornley, and Poppy Miller (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Paul Thornley (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn)
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Titans cast members
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Brendan Fraser (Doom Patrol)
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
Minka Kelly and Anna Diop (Titans)
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Minka Kelly (Titans)
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Teagan Croft (Titans)
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Anna Diop (Titans)
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Brenton Thwaites and Chloe Pacey (Titans)
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Alan Ritchson (Titans)
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Ryan Potter (Titans)
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock
Titans producers
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Robert Rodriguez and Racer Rodriguez
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
