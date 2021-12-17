Concerns about the Omicron variant are on the rise, and the entertainment industry is taking note.

Another round of COVID cancellations: How pop culture is being shut down or delayed again

Déjà vu: As concerns about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus mount, another wave of cancellations and delays is spreading across the pop culture landscape.

"What's going on was contemplated — we hoped that it wouldn't happen in the numbers that it's happening, but it was contemplated, because we know there's an ongoing pandemic," Actors' Equity executive director Mary McColl told The New York Times. "The fact that cases are being caught, and performances are being paused, shows that both sides are paying attention — the producers and the unions — and that's what all of the safety protocols are there for. And my hope is that makes audiences feel more secure."

COVID closures 'Hamilton' at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in January 2021 | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"We learned a few members on my team have been exposed to COVID," the rapper wrote on Twitter. "While I tested negative today, I'm not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won't be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta."

Sporting events are also being postponed once again: the NFL pushed two games to Tuesday, while the Cleveland Browns-Baltimore Ravens game scheduled for Saturday will now take place on Monday. In basketball, multiple college games were canceled while the NBA tightened its COVID protocols amid an uptick in cases.

It's currently unclear how much film and TV production will be affected by the surge, as Hollywood sets have been grappling with cast and crew infections for much of the past two years. On Friday, however, CBS' new comedy Ghosts halted production until January due to a COVID case on set.

Film releases may also be thrust into limbo again, though no major U.S. release has yet been delayed due to Omicron. In Europe, however, Warner Bros. reportedly postponed the U.K. release of the World War II drama Operation Mincemeat (EW has reached out to WB for comment), and Denmark announced Friday that movie theaters and other public venues will be shutting down to contain the spread of COVID-19.

