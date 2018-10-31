See Neil Patrick Harris' best family Halloween costumes

The star, husband David Burtka, and twins Harper and Gideon are masters of the costume craft

Madeline Boardman
October 31, 2018 at 02:15 PM EDT
David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon, and Harper as characters from The Haunted Mansion ride at Walt Disney World and Disneyland
David Burtka/Instagram
Harper as Marilyn Monroe, Neil Patrick Harris as Groucho Marx, David Burtka as Charlie Chaplin, and Gideon as James Dean
Instagram.com/nph
Harper as Princess Leia, David Burtka as Han Solo, Neil Patrick Harris as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Gideon as Luke Skywalker

 

 

Instagram.com/nph
Neil Patrick Harris as The Riddler, Gideon as Batman, David Burtka as The Joker, and Harper as Batgirl

 

 

Instagram.com/nph
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as Tweedledee and Tweedledum, Harper as Alice, and Gideon as The White Rabbit
Instagram.com/nph
Neil Patrick Harris as Frankenstein, Gideon as Wolfman, Harper as Bride of Frankenstein, and David Burtka as Dracula
projectphotobooth.com
Harper as Dorothy, Neil Patrick Harris as Tin Man, Gideon as Cowardly Lion, and David Burtka as Scarecrow
Twitter.com/@ActuallyNPH
David Burtka as Peter Pan, Harper as Tinker Bell, Gideon as Mr. Smee, and Neil Patrick Harris as Captain Hook
Twitter.com/@ActuallyNPH
