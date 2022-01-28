Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss marks a 2-year sobriety milestone

The comedian's addiction took a major toll on his life as images of his before-and-after transformation highlight a journey toward becoming sober and a brighter future.

Shaun Weiss, best known for his role as goalie Greg "Goldie" Goldberg in Disney's The Mighty Ducks, has reached a 2-year milestone after battling meth addiction.

The original Duck took to Instagram to share his major life victory. In several posts, Weiss acknowledges all those who supported him and also included a couple of before-and-after images of his physical state.

In one post, Weiss showcased a pair of socks that reads, "Sober AF Two Years."

The comedian also marked the occasion by encouraging others to take a step toward sobriety by posting, "If you or someone you know is in need of treatment — 866.480.2496."

Weiss was arrested in early 2020 on charges of residential burglary and for being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to PEOPLE. Those incidents are now a part of a past and his newfound focus and sobriety are paving the way to a new outlook, says his friend and advocate, Drew Gallagher.

Gallagher, told PEOPLE in Sept. 2020 that Weiss already attended rehab and had moved into a sober living house. "He's happy and healthy and working hard," Gallagher said of his friend. "He's a bit anxious with each big step that comes, but he settles down and finds his pace at each interval. Moving to sober living was nerve-racking as there are a lot of roommates constantly on top of each other. But he's thriving in his growth and making the best of it."

After completing rehab, Weiss received a new set of pearly whites as he has emerged out of drug addiction, and is now hinting at a possible return to his entertainment roots.

"He's been doing standup a couple places, so that's cool," Gallagher says in a recent interview. "He's been really enjoying that even though he doesn't love being on stage without any upper teeth. He still can't resist."

The friends are currently working on a book that chronicles their lives and experiences for the past five years. Weiss hopes that it may help others going through similar experiences. "He's super passionate about helping others," Gallagher adds. "That's kind of the big thing."

