The most (and least) on-theme Met Gala looks of the past 10 years

Most on-theme: Chloë Sevigny and Kirsten Dunst

The 2012 exhibit imagined an “impossible conversation” between Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada, who made their names in the 1920s–30s and 1980s–90s, respectively, but resembled each other in some of their ideas about and approaches to women’s fashion. How on earth does a celebrity dress for such a theme? A lot wore Prada. Chloë Sevigny, however, wore Miu Miu, which Miuccia Prada founded as a subsidiary of her grandfather’s design house; Kirsten Dunst gave a nod to Schiaparelli’s embellished jackets as well as both designers’ affinity for uniform-inspired style with this throwback look from Rodarte.

Why bother naming theme-abstainers when the exhibit is so inside-baseball to begin with? On to 2011…