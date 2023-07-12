Mary Dunn, creator of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive and former EW photo director, dies at 76

Her proclamation of then-rising star Mel Gibson as the "sexiest man alive" in the 1980s led to the PEOPLE staple.

Mary Dunn, a photo editor and one of the founding staff members of PEOPLE magazine, died July 5 from seizure complications. She was 76.

South Carolina newspaper Chronicle-Independent first reported the news.

Dunn, who began her career in media as an ad trafficker for NBC, is perhaps best known as the architect behind PEOPLE's annual Sexiest Man Alive issues, having first exclaimed that then-rising star Mel Gibson was the "sexiest man alive" in the photo layout room in the early 1980s. Gibson appeared on the inaugural issue in 1985, and the franchise has since become an integral part of the magazine.

She arrived at PEOPLE "before there was a PEOPLE," her obituary noted, "and was there when the first 35-cent issue came out" in March 1974.

Mary Dunn

Born and raised in Camden, S.C., Dunn studied military and diplomatic history at Sweet Briar College before settling in New York for her first job at NBC. She'd go on to join TIME magazine as a picture researcher before finding herself at PEOPLE. Her role as photo editor was "crucial" to the magazine's success.

"With her colleagues in the photo department, she attracted the world's best photographers and practically invented a unique style of storytelling in black and white photography (and later color)," her obituary continued. "She was smart, tough, funny, creative, a good negotiator, worthy of respect and trust, and serious when she had to be."

people magazine sexiest man alive covers from 1980s The 1985 and 1986 issues of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive featuring Mel Gibson and Mark Harmon | Credit: PEOPLE

Dunn had "fresh ideas for photos even after 14 shoots with Farrah Fawcett," it read, later heralding her "patience and knowledge to get a good cover out of difficult subjects."

Dunn eventually departed PEOPLE to become director of photography for Entertainment Weekly in 1994, leaving behind an "inestimable" contribution. Upon her retirement, the obituary noted, then-EW editorial director Jess Cagle described her as "an elegant, Southern spitfire who spoke her mind freely."

She suffered a brain aneurysm in 1999, and spent the last years of her life traveling and enjoying a more leisurely life. Dunn is survived by her husband, daughter, and two sisters.