Larry David and David Letterman reportedly cut from President Obama's 60th as party scaled back

Due to concerns over the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, a number of really famous people apparently had to be uninvited to former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash.

A birthday celebration was being held for the former commander in chief in Martha's Vineyard on Saturday, but The New York Times reported it was scaled back, with Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David among those uninvited (in a very Curb-like storyline, as the paper noted). The same went for former late-night host David Letterman, according to the newspaper.