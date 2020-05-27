Kathy Griffin triggers uproar suggesting Trump inject himself with a 'syringe with nothing but air'

Comedian Kathy Griffin is once again stirring up a political firestorm, suggesting on Tuesday that President Donald Trump should inject himself with a "syringe with nothing but air inside it," which can be lethal.

She issued the tweet after Trump said at a White House diabetes event, "I don't use insulin. Should I be?" In response, Griffin tweeted, "Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick" along with "F--- TRUMP."

Like her previous jabs at the president, Griffin's tweet sparked an immediate outcry, with supporters and detractors of the sentiment falling mostly along political lines.

The comedian herself has remained defiant, thanking one sympathizer who tweeted, "Trump has done and said WAAAAYYYY worse. Next." She also responded to a conservative outlet accusing her of advocating for violence against Trump, writing, "I SURE DID, F---ER."

In late March, Griffin slammed Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, after she was hospitalized for showing what she described as "unbearably painful symptoms." She accused his administration of lying about the number of coronavirus tests available in the United States, among other criticisms.

Griffin previously made headlines in 2017 when she posted a photo of herself with a severed prosthetic head resembling Trump. The post created an online furor, prompting a response from the president and even a federal investigation. Griffin ultimately apologized for posting the image, before later retracting the apology.