Justin Bieber denies 2014 sexual assault allegation, shows receipts of Airbnb stay with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber is refuting a woman's claim that he assaulted her in 2014, taking to Twitter on Sunday to defend himself with receipts. The singer also said he will be taking "legal action" in response to the accusation.

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber began a series of tweets. "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

Bieber's response comes after a woman going by Danielle claimed in widely-circulated but now-deleted tweets that she was sexually assaulted by the singer on March 9, 2014, when she was 21 and he was 20. She alleged that they met following Bieber's surprise performance at SXSW in Austin, Tex., after which she said he invited her and her friends to the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Tex., before allegedly taking her to another room and assaulting her. No civil or criminal charges have been made, and EW has not been able to reach the unidentified woman or her friends for comment. As of now, she has provided no backup for her allegations outside her written claims on Twitter.

In a string of tweets defending himself, Bieber stated, "There is no truth to this story." The pop star said he and his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez were together from March 9-10, including at the SXSW performance. He included an article from the time reporting that Gomez was in attendance that night.

He also denied staying at the Four Seasons Hotel, showing emails and receipts he said were from an Airbnb on March 9 and a Westin Hotel on the 10th. The Westin's receipt is under the name "Mike Lowery," which Bieber said was an alias he used to employ.

"On March 10th, Selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends Nick and John before I left town. Once again not at the Four Seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home," he wrote.

Bieber also addressed a woman who tweeted at the time that she saw him at the Four Seasons, saying he was seen "at the restaurant the following night, not the hotel." The woman who spotted him there seemed to back this up, tweeting, "Hi I'm not sure what this all about and why I'm being tagged, but I was in the Four Season RESTAURANT."

"We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted," Bieber continued.

In his last post, the singer said his tweets weren't intended to undermine sexual abuse claims, but to clear his name.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed," he wrote. "However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."