Julia Roberts’ most memorable fashion moments

placeholder
Mary Sollosi
October 27, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT
<p>As of 2018, Julia Roberts has been lighting up Hollywood for 30 years. <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/25/julia-roberts-homecoming-ben-is-back-cover/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">In the current issue of EW</a>, the icon looks back on her three decades in the biz &mdash; and ahead, to the new Amazon series&nbsp;<em>Homecoming</em>&nbsp;and big-screen drama&nbsp;<em>Ben Is Back</em>, both out this fall. In celebration of Roberts&#8217; milestone year, we&#8217;re taking a stylish stroll down memory lane and revisiting some of her most memorable red carpet looks. Check them out ahead.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Julia's guide to style

As of 2018, Julia Roberts has been lighting up Hollywood for 30 years. In the current issue of EW, the icon looks back on her three decades in the biz — and ahead, to the new Amazon series Homecoming and big-screen drama Ben Is Back, both out this fall. In celebration of Roberts’ milestone year, we’re taking a stylish stroll down memory lane and revisiting some of her most memorable red carpet looks. Check them out ahead. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Nobody pulls off menswear like Roberts. To accept one of her first major accolades, a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in <em>Steel Magnolias</em>, she suited up in this oversized gray Armani ensemble, topped off with her signature curly locks.</p>
pinterest
At the Golden Globes, 1990

Nobody pulls off menswear like Roberts. To accept one of her first major accolades, a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Steel Magnolias, she suited up in this oversized gray Armani ensemble, topped off with her signature curly locks.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
<p>For her first Oscars appearance, where she attended the show as a nominee for&nbsp;<em>Steel Magnolias</em>, Roberts wore this fitted taupe Armani dress with a gathered hem.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Oscars, 1990

For her first Oscars appearance, where she attended the show as a nominee for Steel Magnolias, Roberts wore this fitted taupe Armani dress with a gathered hem. 

<p>In the early &#8217;90s, Roberts owned the look of&nbsp;long, boxy jackets that allowed her to showcase her legs. She accepted the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy (for&nbsp;<em>Pretty Woman</em>) in 1991 in one of her greatest incarnations of the silhouette, this pinstriped miniskirt-suit.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Golden Globes, 1991

In the early ’90s, Roberts owned the look of long, boxy jackets that allowed her to showcase her legs. She accepted the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy (for Pretty Woman) in 1991 in one of her greatest incarnations of the silhouette, this pinstriped miniskirt-suit. 

<p>Nominated for&nbsp;<em>Pretty Woman&nbsp;</em>at the 1991 Oscars, Roberts went blonde with her hair and Victorian with her wardrobe, opting for a shoulder-padded, high-necked, long-sleeved velvet number by Richard Tyler. She was escorted by her then-fianc&eacute;, Kiefer Sutherland.</p>
pinterest
At the Oscars, 1991

Nominated for Pretty Woman at the 1991 Oscars, Roberts went blonde with her hair and Victorian with her wardrobe, opting for a shoulder-padded, high-necked, long-sleeved velvet number by Richard Tyler. She was escorted by her then-fiancé, Kiefer Sutherland.

<p>Did we not tell you about the &#8217;90s blazers?! The actress hit the&nbsp;<em>Rush&nbsp;</em>premiere with beau Jason Patric in this blush jacket dress with shoulder pads.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the L.A. premiere of Rush, 1991

Did we not tell you about the ’90s blazers?! The actress hit the Rush premiere with beau Jason Patric in this blush jacket dress with shoulder pads. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
<p>Roberts got colorful with this playful Todd Oldham gown at the 1998 Globes, where was nominated for&nbsp;<em>My Best Friend&#8217;s Wedding </em>&mdash; and joined on the red carpet by co-star Rupert Everett.</p>
pinterest
At the Golden Globes, 1998

Roberts got colorful with this playful Todd Oldham gown at the 1998 Globes, where was nominated for My Best Friend’s Wedding — and joined on the red carpet by co-star Rupert Everett.

Frank Trapper/Corbis/Getty Images
<p>She was just a girl, standing in a bright pink cap-sleeved sequined Vivienne Tam sheath, asking us to love her. But how could we not?&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the London premiere of Notting Hill, 1999

She was just a girl, standing in a bright pink cap-sleeved sequined Vivienne Tam sheath, asking us to love her. But how could we not? 

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
<p>The black Ralph Lauren design Roberts wore to the Emmys in 1999 &mdash; where she was nominated for her guest appearace on&nbsp;<em>Law &amp; Order </em>and accompanied by then-boyfriend Benjamin Bratt&nbsp;&mdash; might have been all business up front, but the look was totally backless apart from a few straps lacing it together.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Emmys, 1999

The black Ralph Lauren design Roberts wore to the Emmys in 1999 — where she was nominated for her guest appearace on Law & Order and accompanied by then-boyfriend Benjamin Bratt — might have been all business up front, but the look was totally backless apart from a few straps lacing it together. 

J. Vespa/Getty Images
<p>Nominated for&nbsp;<em>Notting Hill</em>, Roberts matched the red carpet at the 2000 Golden Globes in this slinky long-sleeved dress</p>
pinterest
At the Golden Globes, 2000

Nominated for Notting Hill, Roberts matched the red carpet at the 2000 Golden Globes in this slinky long-sleeved dress

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
<p>Who could possibly forget this look? The star created a style moment for the ages when she chose this black and white vintage (1982) Valentino gown for the 2001 Academy Awards, where she won Best Actress for her performance in&nbsp;<em>Erin Brockovich</em>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Oscars, 2001

Who could possibly forget this look? The star created a style moment for the ages when she chose this black and white vintage (1982) Valentino gown for the 2001 Academy Awards, where she won Best Actress for her performance in Erin Brockovich

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>Roberts hit the Oscars red carpet in 2004 in a champagne satin gown by Giorgio Armani &mdash; accessorized with a pin that, <a href="https://www.instyle.com/fashion/clothing/julia-robertss-7-best-red-carpet-looks-ever?slide=408505#408505">she admitted to <em>InStyle</em></a>, was (gasp!) not real, but costume jewelry.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Oscars, 2004

Roberts hit the Oscars red carpet in 2004 in a champagne satin gown by Giorgio Armani — accessorized with a pin that, she admitted to InStyle, was (gasp!) not real, but costume jewelry. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
<p>Here&#8217;s a timely reminder that nobody can wear a suit &mdash; or a tuxedo &mdash; like Julia Roberts, who looked sharp in an Yves St. Laurent tux with a ruffled black blouse to present the Freedom Award to her friend George Clooney at the Critics&#8217; Choice Awards in 2006.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Critics' Choice Awards, 2006

Here’s a timely reminder that nobody can wear a suit — or a tuxedo — like Julia Roberts, who looked sharp in an Yves St. Laurent tux with a ruffled black blouse to present the Freedom Award to her friend George Clooney at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2006. 

Chris Polk/FilmMagic
<p>Roberts unveiled&nbsp;<em>Eat, Pray, Love&nbsp;</em>in London while wearing a white Stella McCartney three-piece ensemble over a peachy blouse.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the London premiere of Eat, Pray, Love, 2010

Roberts unveiled Eat, Pray, Love in London while wearing a white Stella McCartney three-piece ensemble over a peachy blouse. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>Roberts updated her glamorous Dolce &amp; Gabbana strapless gown in the most Julia way possible: By layering it over a white shirt.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Golden Globes, 2014

Roberts updated her glamorous Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown in the most Julia way possible: By layering it over a white shirt. 

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
<p>The actress was thinking pink in Valentino at the SAG Awards in 2014, where she was nominated for her work in&nbsp;<em>August: Osage County</em>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2014

The actress was thinking pink in Valentino at the SAG Awards in 2014, where she was nominated for her work in August: Osage County

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>On the occasion of her fourth Oscar nomination, Roberts hit the red carpet in black lace custom Givenchy Haute Couture.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Oscars, 2014

On the occasion of her fourth Oscar nomination, Roberts hit the red carpet in black lace custom Givenchy Haute Couture. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Picking up her second Emmy nomination, this time for her performance in HBO&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>The Normal Heart</em>, Roberts opted for a high hemline and long sleeves in this embellished Elie Saab couture frock.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Emmys, 2014

Picking up her second Emmy nomination, this time for her performance in HBO’s The Normal Heart, Roberts opted for a high hemline and long sleeves in this embellished Elie Saab couture frock. 

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
<p>Menswear doesn&#8217;t always have to consist of three pieces! Attending the SAG Awards as a nominee (for&nbsp;<em>August: Osage County</em>) in 2015, the star wore a fabulously chic tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit by&nbsp;Givenchy.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2015

Menswear doesn’t always have to consist of three pieces! Attending the SAG Awards as a nominee (for August: Osage County) in 2015, the star wore a fabulously chic tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit by Givenchy. 

Amy Graves/WireImage
<p>To unveil&nbsp;<em>Money Monster</em>&nbsp;at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Roberts sported a black Armani Priv&eacute; gown &mdash; the neckline of which reminds us of a&nbsp;<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V10B7hlvHlk" target="_blank" rel="noopener">certain red one</a> &mdash; accessorized with an emerald and diamond necklace.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Cannes premiere of Money Monster, 2016

To unveil Money Monster at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Roberts sported a black Armani Privé gown — the neckline of which reminds us of a certain red one — accessorized with an emerald and diamond necklace. 

Venturelli/WireImage
<p>Roberts referenced some of her old style standbys &mdash; accented shoulders, long sleeves, high neck &mdash; but looked undeniably modern in the&nbsp;Dsquared2&nbsp;dress she wore to the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of&nbsp;<em>Ben Is Back&nbsp;</em>in September.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
At the Toronto premiere of Ben Is Back, 2018

Roberts referenced some of her old style standbys — accented shoulders, long sleeves, high neck — but looked undeniably modern in the Dsquared2 dress she wore to the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Ben Is Back in September. 

Tara Ziemba/WireImage
1 of 21

Advertisement
1 of 21 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Julia's guide to style

As of 2018, Julia Roberts has been lighting up Hollywood for 30 years. In the current issue of EW, the icon looks back on her three decades in the biz — and ahead, to the new Amazon series Homecoming and big-screen drama Ben Is Back, both out this fall. In celebration of Roberts’ milestone year, we’re taking a stylish stroll down memory lane and revisiting some of her most memorable red carpet looks. Check them out ahead. 

Advertisement
2 of 21 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

At the Golden Globes, 1990

Nobody pulls off menswear like Roberts. To accept one of her first major accolades, a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Steel Magnolias, she suited up in this oversized gray Armani ensemble, topped off with her signature curly locks.

3 of 21

At the Oscars, 1990

For her first Oscars appearance, where she attended the show as a nominee for Steel Magnolias, Roberts wore this fitted taupe Armani dress with a gathered hem. 

Advertisement
4 of 21

At the Golden Globes, 1991

In the early ’90s, Roberts owned the look of long, boxy jackets that allowed her to showcase her legs. She accepted the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy (for Pretty Woman) in 1991 in one of her greatest incarnations of the silhouette, this pinstriped miniskirt-suit. 

Advertisement
5 of 21

At the Oscars, 1991

Nominated for Pretty Woman at the 1991 Oscars, Roberts went blonde with her hair and Victorian with her wardrobe, opting for a shoulder-padded, high-necked, long-sleeved velvet number by Richard Tyler. She was escorted by her then-fiancé, Kiefer Sutherland.

Advertisement
6 of 21 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

At the L.A. premiere of Rush, 1991

Did we not tell you about the ’90s blazers?! The actress hit the Rush premiere with beau Jason Patric in this blush jacket dress with shoulder pads. 

Advertisement
7 of 21 Frank Trapper/Corbis/Getty Images

At the Golden Globes, 1998

Roberts got colorful with this playful Todd Oldham gown at the 1998 Globes, where was nominated for My Best Friend’s Wedding — and joined on the red carpet by co-star Rupert Everett.

Advertisement
8 of 21 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

At the London premiere of Notting Hill, 1999

She was just a girl, standing in a bright pink cap-sleeved sequined Vivienne Tam sheath, asking us to love her. But how could we not? 

Advertisement
9 of 21 J. Vespa/Getty Images

At the Emmys, 1999

The black Ralph Lauren design Roberts wore to the Emmys in 1999 — where she was nominated for her guest appearace on Law & Order and accompanied by then-boyfriend Benjamin Bratt — might have been all business up front, but the look was totally backless apart from a few straps lacing it together. 

Advertisement
10 of 21 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

At the Golden Globes, 2000

Nominated for Notting Hill, Roberts matched the red carpet at the 2000 Golden Globes in this slinky long-sleeved dress

Advertisement
11 of 21 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

At the Oscars, 2001

Who could possibly forget this look? The star created a style moment for the ages when she chose this black and white vintage (1982) Valentino gown for the 2001 Academy Awards, where she won Best Actress for her performance in Erin Brockovich

Advertisement
12 of 21 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

At the Oscars, 2004

Roberts hit the Oscars red carpet in 2004 in a champagne satin gown by Giorgio Armani — accessorized with a pin that, she admitted to InStyle, was (gasp!) not real, but costume jewelry. 

Advertisement
13 of 21 Chris Polk/FilmMagic

At the Critics' Choice Awards, 2006

Here’s a timely reminder that nobody can wear a suit — or a tuxedo — like Julia Roberts, who looked sharp in an Yves St. Laurent tux with a ruffled black blouse to present the Freedom Award to her friend George Clooney at the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2006. 

Advertisement
14 of 21 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At the London premiere of Eat, Pray, Love, 2010

Roberts unveiled Eat, Pray, Love in London while wearing a white Stella McCartney three-piece ensemble over a peachy blouse. 

Advertisement
15 of 21 Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

At the Golden Globes, 2014

Roberts updated her glamorous Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown in the most Julia way possible: By layering it over a white shirt. 

Advertisement
16 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2014

The actress was thinking pink in Valentino at the SAG Awards in 2014, where she was nominated for her work in August: Osage County

Advertisement
17 of 21 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

At the Oscars, 2014

On the occasion of her fourth Oscar nomination, Roberts hit the red carpet in black lace custom Givenchy Haute Couture. 

Advertisement
18 of 21 Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

At the Emmys, 2014

Picking up her second Emmy nomination, this time for her performance in HBO’s The Normal Heart, Roberts opted for a high hemline and long sleeves in this embellished Elie Saab couture frock. 

Advertisement
19 of 21 Amy Graves/WireImage

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2015

Menswear doesn’t always have to consist of three pieces! Attending the SAG Awards as a nominee (for August: Osage County) in 2015, the star wore a fabulously chic tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit by Givenchy. 

Advertisement
20 of 21 Venturelli/WireImage

At the Cannes premiere of Money Monster, 2016

To unveil Money Monster at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Roberts sported a black Armani Privé gown — the neckline of which reminds us of a certain red one — accessorized with an emerald and diamond necklace. 

Advertisement
21 of 21 Tara Ziemba/WireImage

At the Toronto premiere of Ben Is Back, 2018

Roberts referenced some of her old style standbys — accented shoulders, long sleeves, high neck — but looked undeniably modern in the Dsquared2 dress she wore to the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Ben Is Back in September. 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now