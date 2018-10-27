Julia Roberts’ most memorable fashion moments

As of 2018, Julia Roberts has been lighting up Hollywood for 30 years. In the current issue of EW, the icon looks back on her three decades in the biz — and ahead, to the new Amazon series Homecoming and big-screen drama Ben Is Back, both out this fall. In celebration of Roberts’ milestone year, we’re taking a stylish stroll down memory lane and revisiting some of her most memorable red carpet looks. Check them out ahead.