John Boyega speaks out after George Floyd's death: 'F--- you racist white people'

John Boyega has had enough.

The Star Wars actor flooded social media on Wednesday, speaking out about George Floyd's death two days after a Minneapolis police officer was filmed pinning the African American man to the ground with a knee on his neck.

"I really f---ing hate racists," Boyega tweeted on Wednesday. The post has since garnered over 1 million likes.

"This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy," he also posted on Twitter, with the hashtags "#RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."

The tweet also quoted some of the words Floyd can be heard on video speaking during his arrest, like "I can't breathe" and "They're going to kill me." Police later said his death was the result of a "medical incident."

Boyega wasn't having it with his critics either, responding to people, "I said what I said" and "You're a fool." There were also many social media commenters who applauded Boyega's outspokenness, with one user saying, "John Boyega without any f---s to give is one of my favorite genres."

Some people similarly praised his Instagram Live, where Boyega made it clear he didn't care if his statements hurt his career.

"I'm not even apologizing, first of all," he said in the video. "A black man was just murdered in cold blood in the streets stateside, again, while saying that he can't breathe. That's a continuous cycle going on. Although I don't live in the states, but I'm black. F--- that. So I'll say it again, f--- you racist white people."

"If you don't f---ing like it, go suck a d---, seriously. It's not about career, it's not about money," the English actor continued. "All those things were just a part of my dream, just a part of working. That's got nothing to do with how you treat people."

Many people, like writer Jamil Smith, celebrated Boyega for using his influence to speak on timely topics. "I love seeing @JohnBoyega not only speak truth to power, but do so in such uncompromising language. Way to use your platform, brother," Smith tweeted.