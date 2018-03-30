Our favorite Hollywood BFFs

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire met on the L.A. audition circuit as child actors in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, and were principal members of the infamous “P—y Posse” (which also included Harmony Korine, Lukas Haas, and Kevin Connolly, among others), immortalized in Nancy Jo Sales’ 1998 New York Magazine article “Leo, Prince of the City,” as young adults.

Now, almost two decades since the publication of that legendary piece, the old pals (and Great Gatsby co-stars) are still close and have been spotted hanging out even more in recent months following Maguire’s divorce.