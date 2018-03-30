Our favorite Hollywood BFFs

placeholder
Mary Sollosi
March 30, 2018 at 09:00 AM EDT
<p>After meeting on the set of <em>Dawson&rsquo;s Creek </em>in 2001, Philipps and Williams became the best of friends. In the years since, Williams guest-starred on Philipps&rsquo; sitcom <em>Cougar Town</em> and they&rsquo;ve been each other&rsquo;s regular red carpet dates. In 2016, Williams <a href="http://people.com/movies/michelle-williams-busy-philipps-manchester-by-the-sea/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">told <em>People</em></a><em>, </em>&ldquo;she&rsquo;s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That&rsquo;s the love of my life right there.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps 

After meeting on the set of Dawson’s Creek in 2001, Philipps and Williams became the best of friends. In the years since, Williams guest-starred on Philipps’ sitcom Cougar Town and they’ve been each other’s regular red carpet dates. In 2016, Williams told People, “she’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
<p>These <em>Charlie&rsquo;s Angels </em>co-stars were friends before they were angels, but have been closer than ever since hanging up their wings. Barrymore has said that Diaz, who was a bridesmaid in her 2012 wedding, would be her one phone call should she ever end up in jail. &ldquo;Not that any of us are going to jail anytime soon,&rdquo; Barrymore <a href="http://people.com/movies/drew-barrymore-talks-cameron-diaz-friendship/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">told <em>People</em></a> in 2016. &ldquo;But 100 percent. She would, like, get in there and get you out.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz

These Charlie’s Angels co-stars were friends before they were angels, but have been closer than ever since hanging up their wings. Barrymore has said that Diaz, who was a bridesmaid in her 2012 wedding, would be her one phone call should she ever end up in jail. “Not that any of us are going to jail anytime soon,” Barrymore told People in 2016. “But 100 percent. She would, like, get in there and get you out.”

Ryan Miller/Getty Images
<p>Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were friends well before they made the A-list. Though each of them picked up a few credits on their own at the beginning of their careers, the duo really burst onto the scene together in 1997 when they co-wrote and co-starred in <em>Good Will Hunting</em>, for which they won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Even now, their legendary bromance is integral to each of their celebrity images (and has played into Damon&rsquo;s <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/02/09/matt-damon-jimmy-kimmel-feud-moments/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ongoing faux feud</a> with Jimmy Kimmel).</p>
pinterest
Matt Damon & Ben Affleck

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were friends well before they made the A-list. Though each of them picked up a few credits on their own at the beginning of their careers, the duo really burst onto the scene together in 1997 when they co-wrote and co-starred in Good Will Hunting, for which they won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Even now, their legendary bromance is integral to each of their celebrity images (and has played into Damon’s ongoing faux feud with Jimmy Kimmel).

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
<p>Not even Matt Damon scored an invite to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck&rsquo;s intimate 2005 wedding; Garner&rsquo;s <em>Alias </em>dad Victor Garber and his husband Rainer Andreesen were the only guests &mdash;&nbsp;and Garber officiated. Later that year, Garner asked Garber to be godfather to the couple&rsquo;s first child, Violet.</p>
pinterest
Victor Garber & Jennifer Garner

Not even Matt Damon scored an invite to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s intimate 2005 wedding; Garner’s Alias dad Victor Garber and his husband Rainer Andreesen were the only guests — and Garber officiated. Later that year, Garner asked Garber to be godfather to the couple’s first child, Violet.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey forged a best friendship over the course of nine years on <em>The Office </em>together, and have remained close even since departing Dunder Mifflin. In the years since the sitcom&rsquo;s 2013 finale, the best pals have made frequent appearances on each other&rsquo;s Instagrams in <em>Office </em>throwback posts, on a moon bounce, supporting each other&rsquo;s new projects, in bathroom-mirror selfies, and at Kinsey&rsquo;s 2016 wedding, where Fischer gave a toast.</p>
pinterest
Angela Kinsey & Jenna Fischer

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey forged a best friendship over the course of nine years on The Office together, and have remained close even since departing Dunder Mifflin. In the years since the sitcom’s 2013 finale, the best pals have made frequent appearances on each other’s Instagrams in Office throwback posts, on a moon bounce, supporting each other’s new projects, in bathroom-mirror selfies, and at Kinsey’s 2016 wedding, where Fischer gave a toast.

John Shearer/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
<p>The bestie love story between J.Law and Amy Schumer blossomed quickly, but has held strong since they first started hanging out in 2015. The pair has gone on vacation together, <a href="https://ew.com/article/2015/08/28/jennifer-lawrence-amy-schumer-billy-joel/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">danced on Billy Joel&rsquo;s piano</a> together, and <a href="https://ew.com/article/2016/01/05/jennifer-lawrence-amy-schumer-comedy-script/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">written a script</a> together (in which they even plan to co-star together). They&rsquo;ve spoken about the <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/03/02/jennifer-lawrence-amy-schumer-darren-aronofsky-breakup/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">hilariously rude messages</a> they like to send each other, and in 2018, Lawrence attended Schumer&rsquo;s surprise wedding.</p>
pinterest
Amy Schumer & Jennifer Lawrence 

The bestie love story between J.Law and Amy Schumer blossomed quickly, but has held strong since they first started hanging out in 2015. The pair has gone on vacation together, danced on Billy Joel’s piano together, and written a script together (in which they even plan to co-star together). They’ve spoken about the hilariously rude messages they like to send each other, and in 2018, Lawrence attended Schumer’s surprise wedding.

Amy Schumer/Instagram
<p>As the saying goes: The sisterhood that wears pants together stays together. Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, and Amber Tamblyn have been tighter than your favorite skinny jeans ever since they first played Lena, Carmen, Bridget, and Tibby in 2005. The quartet <a href="https://ew.com/movies/sisterhood-of-the-traveling-pants-reunions/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">frequently reunites</a> and all were in attendance for Lively&rsquo;s, Ferrera&rsquo;s, and Tamblyn&rsquo;s weddings (with Lively <a href="https://ew.com/article/2013/10/18/sisterhood-traveling-pants-2005/2/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">planning the bachelorette parties</a> for the latter two).</p>
pinterest
The cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

As the saying goes: The sisterhood that wears pants together stays together. Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, and Amber Tamblyn have been tighter than your favorite skinny jeans ever since they first played Lena, Carmen, Bridget, and Tibby in 2005. The quartet frequently reunites and all were in attendance for Lively’s, Ferrera’s, and Tamblyn’s weddings (with Lively planning the bachelorette parties for the latter two).

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>It takes one aspirational-lifestyle goddess to hang with another, and this pop queen and Oscar winner (as well as Paltrow&rsquo;s ex Chris Martin and Beyonc&eacute;&rsquo;s husband Jay-Z) have been friends for years. They&rsquo;ve stayed in each other&rsquo;s houses and attended each other&rsquo;s concerts, and Paltrow introduced her &ldquo;beautiful friend&rdquo; Bey before her performance at the 2015 Grammys. So, no, Gwyneth <a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/03/26/tiffany-haddish-beyonce-bite/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">didn&rsquo;t bite Beyonc&eacute;</a>.</p>
pinterest
Beyoncé & Gwyneth Paltrow

It takes one aspirational-lifestyle goddess to hang with another, and this pop queen and Oscar winner (as well as Paltrow’s ex Chris Martin and Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z) have been friends for years. They’ve stayed in each other’s houses and attended each other’s concerts, and Paltrow introduced her “beautiful friend” Bey before her performance at the 2015 Grammys. So, no, Gwyneth didn’t bite Beyoncé.

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
<p>Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire met on the L.A. audition circuit as child actors in the &lsquo;80s and early &lsquo;90s, and were principal members of the infamous &ldquo;P&#8212;y Posse&rdquo; (which also included Harmony Korine, Lukas Haas, and Kevin Connolly, among others), immortalized in Nancy Jo Sales&rsquo; 1998 <em>New York</em><em> Magazine </em>article <a href="http://nymag.com/nymetro/movies/features/2793/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">&ldquo;Leo, Prince of the City,&rdquo;</a> as young adults.</p> <p>Now, almost two decades since the publication of that legendary piece, the old pals (and <em>Great Gatsby </em>co-stars) are still close and have been spotted hanging out even more in recent months following Maguire&rsquo;s divorce.</p>
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire met on the L.A. audition circuit as child actors in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, and were principal members of the infamous “P—y Posse” (which also included Harmony Korine, Lukas Haas, and Kevin Connolly, among others), immortalized in Nancy Jo Sales’ 1998 New York Magazine article “Leo, Prince of the City,” as young adults.

Now, almost two decades since the publication of that legendary piece, the old pals (and Great Gatsby co-stars) are still close and have been spotted hanging out even more in recent months following Maguire’s divorce.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images
<p>Nothing can sink this duo&rsquo;s love for each other. Following their star-marking turns in <em>Titanic</em>, the pair of Oscar winners have <a href="https://ew.com/movies/kate-winslet-leonardo-dicaprio-quotes/#kate-winslet-and-leonardo-dicaprio-through-the-years" target="_blank" rel="noopener">never let go</a> of their friendship, and reteamed over 10 years later to star in <em>Revolutionary Road</em> together.</p>
pinterest
Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet

Nothing can sink this duo’s love for each other. Following their star-marking turns in Titanic, the pair of Oscar winners have never let go of their friendship, and reteamed over 10 years later to star in Revolutionary Road together.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
<p><em>High School Musical </em>really <em>was</em> the start of something new &mdash;&nbsp;the best friendship of its stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale, that is. The pair appeared in the beloved Disney Channel Original Movie in 2006 as the science nerd Gabriella and the theater diva Sharpay respectively, and have been besties ever since. In addition to being regulars on each other&rsquo;s Instagram feeds, Hudgens was a bridesmaid in Tisdale&rsquo;s 2014 wedding.</p>
pinterest
Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Tisdale

High School Musical really was the start of something new — the best friendship of its stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale, that is. The pair appeared in the beloved Disney Channel Original Movie in 2006 as the science nerd Gabriella and the theater diva Sharpay respectively, and have been besties ever since. In addition to being regulars on each other’s Instagram feeds, Hudgens was a bridesmaid in Tisdale’s 2014 wedding.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
<p>Taylor Swift&rsquo;s many friendships always inspire a lot of speculation. But while the status of her relationship with Karlie Kloss may currently be in question, Swift and her ride-or-die Gomez, who appeared in Swift&rsquo;s &ldquo;Bad Blood&rdquo; <a href="https://ew.com/article/2015/05/17/bad-blood-video-taylor-swift/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">music video</a> in 2015, are doing just fine. Swift has confirmed the strength of their friendship in subtle but pointed ways recently, including Selena on her T-shirt marked with her friends&rsquo; names in the &ldquo;Look What You Made Me Do&rdquo; <a href="https://ew.com/music/2017/08/27/taylor-swift-look-what-you-made-me-do-video/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">video</a> and posting a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bft4oynHkk0/?taken-by=taylorswift" target="_blank" rel="noopener">casual Instagram</a> of her cat in her home that just happened to catch a framed photo of the two besties hugging. Squads may come and go, but Taylor and Selena are forever.</p>
pinterest
Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s many friendships always inspire a lot of speculation. But while the status of her relationship with Karlie Kloss may currently be in question, Swift and her ride-or-die Gomez, who appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2015, are doing just fine. Swift has confirmed the strength of their friendship in subtle but pointed ways recently, including Selena on her T-shirt marked with her friends’ names in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video and posting a casual Instagram of her cat in her home that just happened to catch a framed photo of the two besties hugging. Squads may come and go, but Taylor and Selena are forever.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p>Long after <em>Friends </em>ended its run, these three will still be there for each other. Both Cox and Kudrow were invited to Aniston&rsquo;s 2015 nuptials to Justin Theroux (where Cox was maid of honor), and the trio of funny ladies have been spotted having dinners together in L.A., and have said that they keep in touch on a text chain.</p>
pinterest
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow

Long after Friends ended its run, these three will still be there for each other. Both Cox and Kudrow were invited to Aniston’s 2015 nuptials to Justin Theroux (where Cox was maid of honor), and the trio of funny ladies have been spotted having dinners together in L.A., and have said that they keep in touch on a text chain.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake first met backstage at the 2002 MTV VMA awards, where Fallon was hosting and Timberlake performing. They went on to appear in various <em>SNL </em>sketches together before Fallon began hosting <em>Late Night</em>, where the duo&rsquo;s &ldquo;History of Rap&rdquo; sketches went viral. When Fallon was named one of <em>TIME</em>&rsquo;s most influential people in 2013, Timberlake wrote the essay for the magazine; when Timberlake played the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018, Fallon introduced him. The best friends will seemingly never stop showing up for each other.</p>
pinterest
Jimmy Fallon & Justin Timberlake

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake first met backstage at the 2002 MTV VMA awards, where Fallon was hosting and Timberlake performing. They went on to appear in various SNL sketches together before Fallon began hosting Late Night, where the duo’s “History of Rap” sketches went viral. When Fallon was named one of TIME’s most influential people in 2013, Timberlake wrote the essay for the magazine; when Timberlake played the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018, Fallon introduced him. The best friends will seemingly never stop showing up for each other.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman went to the same girls&rsquo; high school in Australia but didn&rsquo;t become friends until they worked together on the 1991 Australian coming-of-age film <em>Flirting</em>. In the quarter-century since, the stars have accompanied each other on red carpets, presented each other with awards, and gone on the record multiple times about their longtime friendship.</p>
pinterest
Nicole Kidman & Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman went to the same girls’ high school in Australia but didn’t become friends until they worked together on the 1991 Australian coming-of-age film Flirting. In the quarter-century since, the stars have accompanied each other on red carpets, presented each other with awards, and gone on the record multiple times about their longtime friendship.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>It turns out these two stars have more in common than just being A-list heartthrobs. Namely:&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/movies/best-on-set-pranks/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">pranking</a>. But even when they aren&rsquo;t pulling secret gags on their co-stars (or on each other), the <em>Ocean&rsquo;s Eleven </em>and <em>Burn After Reading </em>collaborators have a strong, longtime friendship &mdash;&nbsp;reportedly even stronger now that Pitt split from Angelina Jolie.</p>
pinterest
Brad Pitt & George Clooney

It turns out these two stars have more in common than just being A-list heartthrobs. Namely: pranking. But even when they aren’t pulling secret gags on their co-stars (or on each other), the Ocean’s Eleven and Burn After Reading collaborators have a strong, longtime friendship — reportedly even stronger now that Pitt split from Angelina Jolie.

George Pimentel/WireImage
<p>Salma Hayek and Pen&eacute;lope Cruz were friends long before they costarred in 2006&rsquo;s <em>Bandidas</em>, on the set of which they nicknamed each other <em>huevos. </em>&ldquo;We didn&#8217;t have children yet, so we used to sleep much more than now. So it was a way to call each other lazy,&rdquo; Cruz <a href="https://www.allure.com/gallery/penelope-cruz-style" target="_blank" rel="noopener">recalled to <em>Allure</em></a>. &ldquo;We [slept] in the same bed so many times, and it was like she was always trying to wake me up and call me&nbsp;<em>huevos.&rdquo; </em>The pair has presented at the Oscars together in 2005, posts sweet photos together on their Instagrams, and each of them has gone on the record multiple times talking about their longtime friendship.</p>
pinterest
Salma Hayek & Penélope Cruz 

Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz were friends long before they costarred in 2006’s Bandidas, on the set of which they nicknamed each other huevos. “We didn’t have children yet, so we used to sleep much more than now. So it was a way to call each other lazy,” Cruz recalled to Allure. “We [slept] in the same bed so many times, and it was like she was always trying to wake me up and call me huevos.” The pair has presented at the Oscars together in 2005, posts sweet photos together on their Instagrams, and each of them has gone on the record multiple times talking about their longtime friendship.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>Tina Fey and Amy Poehler met in the &lsquo;90s while taking classes at Chicago&rsquo;s ImprovOlympic theater. In 2001, Poehler joined <em>Saturday Night Live</em>, where Fey had been a writer since 1997. Both actresses appeared in 2004&rsquo;s <em>Mean Girls</em>, written by Fey, and they brought their authentic chemistry to star together in 2008&rsquo;s <em>Baby Mama </em>and 2015&rsquo;s <em>Sisters. </em></p> <p>Their turns at the Golden Globes podium &mdash;&nbsp;they co-hosted the ceremony for three consecutive years, from 2013&ndash;15 &mdash;&nbsp;have had fans clamoring for them to share another awards show stage ever since.</p>
pinterest
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler 

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler met in the ‘90s while taking classes at Chicago’s ImprovOlympic theater. In 2001, Poehler joined Saturday Night Live, where Fey had been a writer since 1997. Both actresses appeared in 2004’s Mean Girls, written by Fey, and they brought their authentic chemistry to star together in 2008’s Baby Mama and 2015’s Sisters.

Their turns at the Golden Globes podium — they co-hosted the ceremony for three consecutive years, from 2013–15 — have had fans clamoring for them to share another awards show stage ever since.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The legendary bromance of J.D. and Turk lasted long beyond <em>Scrubs</em>. They regularly goof around at industry events together and make jokes at (and about) each other on social media, and Braff served as best man in Faison&rsquo;s 2012 wedding to CaCee Cobb.</p>
pinterest
Donald Faison & Zach Braff

The legendary bromance of J.D. and Turk lasted long beyond Scrubs. They regularly goof around at industry events together and make jokes at (and about) each other on social media, and Braff served as best man in Faison’s 2012 wedding to CaCee Cobb.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images
<p>Step aside, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen &mdash;&nbsp;there are some new X-Men here to claim your adorable-BFF throne, and they&rsquo;re called McFassy. Every <em>X-Men </em>press tour brings a new series of hilarious on-camera interviews with the pair, who can&rsquo;t seem to keep a straight face and can&rsquo;t seem to stop the bromantic banter.</p>
pinterest
Michael Fassbender & James McAvoy

Step aside, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen — there are some new X-Men here to claim your adorable-BFF throne, and they’re called McFassy. Every X-Men press tour brings a new series of hilarious on-camera interviews with the pair, who can’t seem to keep a straight face and can’t seem to stop the bromantic banter.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler have known each other since childhood thanks to their famous parents &mdash; they also attended high school together at Los Angeles&rsquo; Crossroads School for Arts &amp; Sciences. They appeared together in 2000&rsquo;s <em>Dr. T and the Women</em>, and both can be found from time to time on each other&rsquo;s Instagrams.</p>
pinterest
Kate Hudson & Liv Tyler

Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler have known each other since childhood thanks to their famous parents — they also attended high school together at Los Angeles’ Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences. They appeared together in 2000’s Dr. T and the Women, and both can be found from time to time on each other’s Instagrams.

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
<p>They may seem like an odd couple, but Alexander Skarsg&aring;rd and Jack McBrayer have been best friends for years, photographed together as long ago as a <em>True Blood </em>afterparty in 2012. As Skarsg&aring;rd made the rounds on the 2017&ndash;18 awards circuit, celebrated for his turn in <em>Big Little Lies</em>, McBrayer was his date at both the Emmys and the SAG Awards, where they posed for a series of goofy BFF pics. Back in 2015, they appeared in a <a href="http://www.funnyordie.com/videos/a9e442375f/alex-jack-set-sail?playlist=455762&amp;_cc=__d___&amp;_ccid=bfki19.nx061c">Funny or Die series</a> about the two of them going on an Arctic adventure.</p>
pinterest
Alexander Skarsgård & Jack McBrayer

They may seem like an odd couple, but Alexander Skarsgård and Jack McBrayer have been best friends for years, photographed together as long ago as a True Blood afterparty in 2012. As Skarsgård made the rounds on the 2017–18 awards circuit, celebrated for his turn in Big Little Lies, McBrayer was his date at both the Emmys and the SAG Awards, where they posed for a series of goofy BFF pics. Back in 2015, they appeared in a Funny or Die series about the two of them going on an Arctic adventure.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p>The Coldplay frontman and the Cornetto trilogy funnyman have been best pals for over 15 years, and Martin is godfather to Pegg&rsquo;s daughter Matilda, while Pegg is godfather to Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow&rsquo;s daughter Apple.</p>
pinterest
Chris Martin & Simon Pegg

The Coldplay frontman and the Cornetto trilogy funnyman have been best pals for over 15 years, and Martin is godfather to Pegg’s daughter Matilda, while Pegg is godfather to Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
<p>Sting and his wife Trudie Styler introduced Madonna to the pop star&rsquo;s now-ex husband, Guy Ritchie, in 1999, and Sting is godfather to the Queen of Pop&rsquo;s son, Rocco Ritchie.</p>
pinterest
Sting & Madonna 

Sting and his wife Trudie Styler introduced Madonna to the pop star’s now-ex husband, Guy Ritchie, in 1999, and Sting is godfather to the Queen of Pop’s son, Rocco Ritchie.

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
1 of 24

Advertisement
1 of 24 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps 

After meeting on the set of Dawson’s Creek in 2001, Philipps and Williams became the best of friends. In the years since, Williams guest-starred on Philipps’ sitcom Cougar Town and they’ve been each other’s regular red carpet dates. In 2016, Williams told People, “she’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there.”

Advertisement
2 of 24 Ryan Miller/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz

These Charlie’s Angels co-stars were friends before they were angels, but have been closer than ever since hanging up their wings. Barrymore has said that Diaz, who was a bridesmaid in her 2012 wedding, would be her one phone call should she ever end up in jail. “Not that any of us are going to jail anytime soon,” Barrymore told People in 2016. “But 100 percent. She would, like, get in there and get you out.”

3 of 24 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Matt Damon & Ben Affleck

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were friends well before they made the A-list. Though each of them picked up a few credits on their own at the beginning of their careers, the duo really burst onto the scene together in 1997 when they co-wrote and co-starred in Good Will Hunting, for which they won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Even now, their legendary bromance is integral to each of their celebrity images (and has played into Damon’s ongoing faux feud with Jimmy Kimmel).

Advertisement
4 of 24 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Victor Garber & Jennifer Garner

Not even Matt Damon scored an invite to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s intimate 2005 wedding; Garner’s Alias dad Victor Garber and his husband Rainer Andreesen were the only guests — and Garber officiated. Later that year, Garner asked Garber to be godfather to the couple’s first child, Violet.

Advertisement
5 of 24 John Shearer/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Angela Kinsey & Jenna Fischer

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey forged a best friendship over the course of nine years on The Office together, and have remained close even since departing Dunder Mifflin. In the years since the sitcom’s 2013 finale, the best pals have made frequent appearances on each other’s Instagrams in Office throwback posts, on a moon bounce, supporting each other’s new projects, in bathroom-mirror selfies, and at Kinsey’s 2016 wedding, where Fischer gave a toast.

Advertisement
6 of 24 Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer & Jennifer Lawrence 

The bestie love story between J.Law and Amy Schumer blossomed quickly, but has held strong since they first started hanging out in 2015. The pair has gone on vacation together, danced on Billy Joel’s piano together, and written a script together (in which they even plan to co-star together). They’ve spoken about the hilariously rude messages they like to send each other, and in 2018, Lawrence attended Schumer’s surprise wedding.

Advertisement
7 of 24 Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

The cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

As the saying goes: The sisterhood that wears pants together stays together. Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively, and Amber Tamblyn have been tighter than your favorite skinny jeans ever since they first played Lena, Carmen, Bridget, and Tibby in 2005. The quartet frequently reunites and all were in attendance for Lively’s, Ferrera’s, and Tamblyn’s weddings (with Lively planning the bachelorette parties for the latter two).

Advertisement
8 of 24 Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Beyoncé & Gwyneth Paltrow

It takes one aspirational-lifestyle goddess to hang with another, and this pop queen and Oscar winner (as well as Paltrow’s ex Chris Martin and Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z) have been friends for years. They’ve stayed in each other’s houses and attended each other’s concerts, and Paltrow introduced her “beautiful friend” Bey before her performance at the 2015 Grammys. So, no, Gwyneth didn’t bite Beyoncé.

Advertisement
9 of 24 Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire met on the L.A. audition circuit as child actors in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, and were principal members of the infamous “P—y Posse” (which also included Harmony Korine, Lukas Haas, and Kevin Connolly, among others), immortalized in Nancy Jo Sales’ 1998 New York Magazine article “Leo, Prince of the City,” as young adults.

Now, almost two decades since the publication of that legendary piece, the old pals (and Great Gatsby co-stars) are still close and have been spotted hanging out even more in recent months following Maguire’s divorce.

Advertisement
10 of 24 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet

Nothing can sink this duo’s love for each other. Following their star-marking turns in Titanic, the pair of Oscar winners have never let go of their friendship, and reteamed over 10 years later to star in Revolutionary Road together.

Advertisement
11 of 24 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens & Ashley Tisdale

High School Musical really was the start of something new — the best friendship of its stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale, that is. The pair appeared in the beloved Disney Channel Original Movie in 2006 as the science nerd Gabriella and the theater diva Sharpay respectively, and have been besties ever since. In addition to being regulars on each other’s Instagram feeds, Hudgens was a bridesmaid in Tisdale’s 2014 wedding.

Advertisement
12 of 24 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s many friendships always inspire a lot of speculation. But while the status of her relationship with Karlie Kloss may currently be in question, Swift and her ride-or-die Gomez, who appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2015, are doing just fine. Swift has confirmed the strength of their friendship in subtle but pointed ways recently, including Selena on her T-shirt marked with her friends’ names in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video and posting a casual Instagram of her cat in her home that just happened to catch a framed photo of the two besties hugging. Squads may come and go, but Taylor and Selena are forever.

Advertisement
13 of 24 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow

Long after Friends ended its run, these three will still be there for each other. Both Cox and Kudrow were invited to Aniston’s 2015 nuptials to Justin Theroux (where Cox was maid of honor), and the trio of funny ladies have been spotted having dinners together in L.A., and have said that they keep in touch on a text chain.

Advertisement
14 of 24 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jimmy Fallon & Justin Timberlake

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake first met backstage at the 2002 MTV VMA awards, where Fallon was hosting and Timberlake performing. They went on to appear in various SNL sketches together before Fallon began hosting Late Night, where the duo’s “History of Rap” sketches went viral. When Fallon was named one of TIME’s most influential people in 2013, Timberlake wrote the essay for the magazine; when Timberlake played the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018, Fallon introduced him. The best friends will seemingly never stop showing up for each other.

Advertisement
15 of 24 Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman & Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman went to the same girls’ high school in Australia but didn’t become friends until they worked together on the 1991 Australian coming-of-age film Flirting. In the quarter-century since, the stars have accompanied each other on red carpets, presented each other with awards, and gone on the record multiple times about their longtime friendship.

Advertisement
16 of 24 George Pimentel/WireImage

Brad Pitt & George Clooney

It turns out these two stars have more in common than just being A-list heartthrobs. Namely: pranking. But even when they aren’t pulling secret gags on their co-stars (or on each other), the Ocean’s Eleven and Burn After Reading collaborators have a strong, longtime friendship — reportedly even stronger now that Pitt split from Angelina Jolie.

Advertisement
17 of 24 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Salma Hayek & Penélope Cruz 

Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz were friends long before they costarred in 2006’s Bandidas, on the set of which they nicknamed each other huevos. “We didn’t have children yet, so we used to sleep much more than now. So it was a way to call each other lazy,” Cruz recalled to Allure. “We [slept] in the same bed so many times, and it was like she was always trying to wake me up and call me huevos.” The pair has presented at the Oscars together in 2005, posts sweet photos together on their Instagrams, and each of them has gone on the record multiple times talking about their longtime friendship.

Advertisement
18 of 24 Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler 

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler met in the ‘90s while taking classes at Chicago’s ImprovOlympic theater. In 2001, Poehler joined Saturday Night Live, where Fey had been a writer since 1997. Both actresses appeared in 2004’s Mean Girls, written by Fey, and they brought their authentic chemistry to star together in 2008’s Baby Mama and 2015’s Sisters.

Their turns at the Golden Globes podium — they co-hosted the ceremony for three consecutive years, from 2013–15 — have had fans clamoring for them to share another awards show stage ever since.

Advertisement
19 of 24 Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Donald Faison & Zach Braff

The legendary bromance of J.D. and Turk lasted long beyond Scrubs. They regularly goof around at industry events together and make jokes at (and about) each other on social media, and Braff served as best man in Faison’s 2012 wedding to CaCee Cobb.

Advertisement
20 of 24 Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Michael Fassbender & James McAvoy

Step aside, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen — there are some new X-Men here to claim your adorable-BFF throne, and they’re called McFassy. Every X-Men press tour brings a new series of hilarious on-camera interviews with the pair, who can’t seem to keep a straight face and can’t seem to stop the bromantic banter.

Advertisement
21 of 24 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson & Liv Tyler

Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler have known each other since childhood thanks to their famous parents — they also attended high school together at Los Angeles’ Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences. They appeared together in 2000’s Dr. T and the Women, and both can be found from time to time on each other’s Instagrams.

Advertisement
22 of 24 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård & Jack McBrayer

They may seem like an odd couple, but Alexander Skarsgård and Jack McBrayer have been best friends for years, photographed together as long ago as a True Blood afterparty in 2012. As Skarsgård made the rounds on the 2017–18 awards circuit, celebrated for his turn in Big Little Lies, McBrayer was his date at both the Emmys and the SAG Awards, where they posed for a series of goofy BFF pics. Back in 2015, they appeared in a Funny or Die series about the two of them going on an Arctic adventure.

Advertisement
23 of 24 Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Chris Martin & Simon Pegg

The Coldplay frontman and the Cornetto trilogy funnyman have been best pals for over 15 years, and Martin is godfather to Pegg’s daughter Matilda, while Pegg is godfather to Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple.

Advertisement
24 of 24 Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

Sting & Madonna 

Sting and his wife Trudie Styler introduced Madonna to the pop star’s now-ex husband, Guy Ritchie, in 1999, and Sting is godfather to the Queen of Pop’s son, Rocco Ritchie.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now