Some of the metaverse's more far-out storytelling applications are hard to visualize. And Hollywood has long been suspicious of new technologies, with studio execs pushing back against everything from TV sets to VCRs to early downloading. (It doesn't help that many writers and directors have unpleasant memories of the last heavily hyped screen-based technology: "As someone who spent hundreds of f---ing hours converting The Green Hornet to 3-D," says Seth Rogen, "I can tell you that trend has definitely gone by the wayside.") It will likely take some time for those in the AR and VR industry to persuade writers and directors to start pitching their visions for the metaverse. "It's a matter of getting [them] to think less about one linear narrative and to think more about, 'What is the world I'm building? And what can people do in that world?'" says Timoni West, VP of Augmented & Virtual Reality at Unity Software, a real-time 3-D platform. "But once movie directors get into this, they're going to be all about it."