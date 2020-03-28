Heather Locklear resurfaces with fun lockdown video: ‘Amanda Woodward's roots are alive and well!’

Image zoom Marc Flores/Getty Images

A healthy-looking Heather Locklear made a rare appearance via Instagram Friday by thanking all the people who are working through the self-isolation period – especially doctors, nurses and the "people who you order from and they deliver."

She also wanted to let her fans know that the "'90s are back" by pointing to her fading blonde hair. "Amanda Woodard's roots are alive and well," she said, in reference to her beloved character from Melrose Place. She then asked people how they were spending their days in lockdown. "Let me know," she said.

Locklear, 58, has rarely been seen in public since she was officially discharged from rehab on Sept. 20. She was ordered to a residential mental health facility for 30 days after she pled no contest in August following two arrests. She then went on an out-patient care plan.

In late February 2018, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery on a police officer. Police later searched her home for a firearm that was allegedly registered in her name. Capt. Garo Kuredjian of Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE Locklear’s alleged threats against deputies — she verbally threatened deputies, saying she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again,” according to the Thousand Oaks Police Department — were what prompted the search to seize the firearm, which detectives did not find.

After being accused of hitting her boyfriend, Locklear was charged with domestic abuse — but those charges were dropped in March.

The actress has battled substance abuse for years. Court papers obtained by PEOPLE after her most recent stint in rehab included notes from her attorney William Haney, who said Locklear was “committed to therapy” and “compliant and participatory, as well as actively engaged.”

Locklear ended her video by saying, "We will get through this by staying apart. Love you guys."

Related content: