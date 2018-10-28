How to DIY 11 pop culture costumes for Halloween

Take some style cues from Queer Eye’s fashion guru, Tan France, and be the best-dressed person at the Halloween party this year. To get his signature look, roll up the short sleeves on a floral-print button-down and French-tuck it into a pair of cropped pants. Bonus points if you temporarily dye your hair gray and go sockless for that casual yet sartorially superior vibe. Pro tip: Grab four of your most fabulous friends and complete the Queer Eye squad: We’re talking an all-red suit for Bobby, a graphic T and neckerchief for Antoni, a bold bomber jacket for Karamo, and some gender-bending gorgeousness (heels and a mustache, anyone?) for JVN.