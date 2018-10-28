How to DIY 11 pop culture costumes for Halloween

Maureen Lee Lenker
and A. Cydney Hayes
October 28, 2018 at 01:03 PM EDT
<p>All Hallows&rsquo; Eve is rapidly approaching, and if you still haven&#8217;t locked down a costume, fear not &mdash; EW Style Hunter has you covered. 2018 has had no shortage of great pop culture looks to imitate, and we hunted down some of the best ones to help you make it a Halloween to remember. Click through to create your perfect Halloween costume.</p>
pinterest
From the screen to your Halloween

All Hallows’ Eve is rapidly approaching, and if you still haven’t locked down a costume, fear not — EW Style Hunter has you covered. 2018 has had no shortage of great pop culture looks to imitate, and we hunted down some of the best ones to help you make it a Halloween to remember. Click through to create your perfect Halloween costume.

Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.; Colleen Hayes/NBC; Netflix
<p>Awkafina stole the show in&nbsp;<em>Crazy Rich Asians&nbsp;</em>as Peik Lin, the brash (and crazy-rich) BFF to Constance Wu&#8217;s Rachel. If you want to appear super on-trend and also have an ultra-comfy costume, there&#8217;s pretty much no better option. Get yourself a pair of black-and-white dog-print pajamas like <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/pj-salvage-dog-days-pajamas/3569790">this set from Nordstrom</a> and a blond wig, and you can have the Halloween of your dreams. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=daAKIFSZVQc">Bawk, bawk, bitch</a>.</p>
pinterest
Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians

Awkafina stole the show in Crazy Rich Asians as Peik Lin, the brash (and crazy-rich) BFF to Constance Wu’s Rachel. If you want to appear super on-trend and also have an ultra-comfy costume, there’s pretty much no better option. Get yourself a pair of black-and-white dog-print pajamas like this set from Nordstrom and a blond wig, and you can have the Halloween of your dreams. Bawk, bawk, bitch.

Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.; Nordstrom
<p>Blake Lively slayed (in more ways than one) as the enigmatic mother/fashion guru Emily in&nbsp;<em>A Simple Favor&nbsp;</em>this fall, and her collection of exquisitely tailored men&#8217;s wear and suits was to die for. Borrow a page from Lively (and director Paul Feig) with a peekaboo suit jacket (<a href="https://www.prettylittlething.us/avani-cream-suit-jacket.html?istCompanyId=b972e4de-de58-4ac9-9a3c-d255a815fef9&amp;istItemId=-xtrllwwqwq&amp;istBid=tzww&amp;gclid=EAIaIQobChMIr9b-tLOg3gIVyIV-Ch26AAS9EAkYGSABEgJDA_D_BwE">this one from Pretty Little Thing</a> is very eye-catching) and <a href="https://bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com/browse/product.do?pid=325317001&amp;CAWELAID=120302270000139867&amp;CAGPSPN=pla&amp;CAAGID=57479355342&amp;CATCI=pla-554212865474&amp;tid=bfpl000002&amp;kwid=1&amp;ap=7&amp;gclid=EAIaIQobChMIr9b-tLOg3gIVyIV-Ch26AAS9EAkYGCABEgJaK_D_BwE&amp;gclsrc=aw.ds">matching pants</a>. Don&#8217;t forget to accesorize with a cane, cravat, and of course, an Aviation gin martini with a lemon twist.</p>
pinterest
Emily in A Simple Favor

Blake Lively slayed (in more ways than one) as the enigmatic mother/fashion guru Emily in A Simple Favor this fall, and her collection of exquisitely tailored men’s wear and suits was to die for. Borrow a page from Lively (and director Paul Feig) with a peekaboo suit jacket (this one from Pretty Little Thing is very eye-catching) and matching pants. Don’t forget to accesorize with a cane, cravat, and of course, an Aviation gin martini with a lemon twist.

Peter Iovino/Lionsgate; PrettyLittleThing
<p>All hail Zoya the Destroya, and the best Halloween costume ever. Get ready to throw down in the ring <em>GLOW</em>-style with a <a href="https://www.discountdance.com/dancewear/leotards/adult-long-sleeves/page1?styleFocus=N7349&amp;camp=GoogleShopping_N7349&amp;utm_source=GoogleShopping&amp;utm_medium=cpc&amp;utm_term=N7349&amp;utm_campaign=Products&amp;gclid=EAIaIQobChMI7tCUo62g3gIVTG5-Ch0i_wsYEAQYBCABEgLIT_D_BwE">red leotard</a>, <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.0550392001.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1_fWwK2g3gIVgsJkCh3vFgPDEAQYBSABEgJcY_D_BwE&amp;CAWELAID=120032800000123631&amp;s_kwcid=AL!860!3!295524545728!!!g!295613134780!&amp;ef_id=W9EOxAAAAC3ek@ze:20181025004011:s">black belt</a>&nbsp;and <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.0589298001.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIraL9za2g3gIVUGp-Ch0YQAULEAQYAiABEgJgZvD_BwE&amp;CAWELAID=120032800000067795&amp;s_kwcid=AL!860!3!295524545992!!!g!362029178047!&amp;ef_id=W9EOxAAAAC3ek@ze:20181025004042:s">boots</a>, and, of course, a <a href="https://www.winterstyle.com/rabbit-full-fur-russian-ushanka-winter-hat-black-p-351.html">pillbox hat</a> to keep you warm back home in Mother Russia &mdash; or just while you party-hop on a chilly October evening.</p>
pinterest
Zoya the Destroya in GLOW

All hail Zoya the Destroya, and the best Halloween costume ever. Get ready to throw down in the ring GLOW-style with a red leotard, black belt and boots, and, of course, a pillbox hat to keep you warm back home in Mother Russia — or just while you party-hop on a chilly October evening.

Beth Dubber/Netflix; DiscountDance
<p>Grab your favorite partner in crime (or partner in justice) and throw on a Halloween getup that&rsquo;s just like <em>Riverdale</em>: classic, with a spooky twist. If you&rsquo;re everyone&rsquo;s favorite blond sleuth, pull those locks in a tight ponytail and try this <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/project-social-t-jonni-polo-shirt?color=074&amp;quantity=1&amp;type=REGULAR">collared knit top</a> for a touch of sweetness, paired with a no-nonsense <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.0658304001.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-JnZt6ug3gIVkdlkCh0Q3QqcEAQYByABEgLV-vD_BwE&amp;CAWELAID=120032800000369577&amp;s_kwcid=AL!860!3!295524545992!!!g!362029179087!&amp;ef_id=W9EOxAAAAC3ek@ze:20181025003100:s">jean skirt</a> and Chucks. Go get &rsquo;em, Nancy Drew.</p>
pinterest
Betty Cooper on Riverdale

Grab your favorite partner in crime (or partner in justice) and throw on a Halloween getup that’s just like Riverdale: classic, with a spooky twist. If you’re everyone’s favorite blond sleuth, pull those locks in a tight ponytail and try this collared knit top for a touch of sweetness, paired with a no-nonsense jean skirt and Chucks. Go get ’em, Nancy Drew.

Dean Buscher/The CW; Urban Outfitters
<p>Are you more a V to the B? Then go For Riverdale High&rsquo;s chicest city gal by matching this <a href="https://www.modcloth.com/shop/tops/going-retro-short-sleeve-sweater/100000285915.html?utm_source=linkshare&amp;utm_medium=affiliate&amp;utm_campaign=2575853">Modcloth&nbsp;yellow top</a>&nbsp;with black pumps and a <a href="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/kate-spade-new-york-floral-lace-a-line-skirt?ID=2807720&amp;ranMID=13867&amp;ranEAID=*2nGiS3mv0Y&amp;ranSiteID=.2nGiS3mv0Y-28.S84u.q.dIUsCbmtLBsQ&amp;LinkshareID=.2nGiS3mv0Y-28.S84u.q.dIUsCbmtLBsQ&amp;PartnerID=LINKSHARE&amp;cm_mmc=LINKSHARE-_-n-_-n-_-n&amp;ranPublisherID=*2nGiS3mv0Y&amp;ranLinkID=1&amp;ranLinkTypeID=10&amp;pubNAME=ShopStyle++Collective">black floral lace skirt</a>. Don&#8217;t forget an elegant string of pearls (here&rsquo;s <a href="https://www.target.com/p/short-pearl-necklace-a-new-day-153-silver/-/A-52977361?ref=tgt_adv_XS000000&amp;AFID=google_pla_df&amp;fndsrc=tgtao&amp;CPNG=PLA_Jewelry%2BShopping&amp;adgroup=SC_Jewelry&amp;LID=700000001170770pgs&amp;network=g&amp;device=c&amp;location=9030974&amp;gclsrc=aw.ds&amp;ds_rl=1241788&amp;ds_rl=1246978&amp;ds_rl=1241788&amp;ref=tgt_adv_XS000000&amp;AFID=google_pla_df&amp;CPNG=PLA_Jewelry+Shopping&amp;adgroup=SC_Jewelry&amp;LID=700000001170770pgs&amp;network=g&amp;device=c&amp;location=9030974&amp;gclid=EAIaIQobChMI7vCr_6yg3gIVxGF-Ch0aCA7vEAQYAyABEgJ6SvD_BwE&amp;gclsrc=aw.ds">an affordable option</a> if you don&rsquo;t happen to live at the lavish Pembrooke Apartments).&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Veronica Lodge on Riverdale

Are you more a V to the B? Then go For Riverdale High’s chicest city gal by matching this Modcloth yellow top with black pumps and a black floral lace skirt. Don’t forget an elegant string of pearls (here’s an affordable option if you don’t happen to live at the lavish Pembrooke Apartments). 

<p><em>Sorry to Bother You</em>&rsquo;s Detroit wore many memorable pieces throughout the film, so feel free to mix &rsquo;em up for a recognizable homage to this show-stealing supporting character. Detroit took fashion statements literally, so let your outfit speak for you with <a href="https://store.sorrytobotheryou.movie/collections/frontpage/products/detroits-earrings-murder-kill-clear-acrylic">daring earrings</a> and a <a href="https://store.sorrytobotheryou.movie/collections/frontpage/products/the-future-is-female-ejaculation-white">printed T</a>, then throw on an <a href="https://us.asos.com/reclaimed-vintage/reclaimed-vintage-revived-military-shirt-jacket-with-coin-embellishment/prd/8815275?affid=14174&amp;channelref=product+search&amp;mk=abc&amp;currencyid=2&amp;ppcadref=753857711%7C38363060326%7Cpla-439645958539&amp;browsecountry=US&amp;_cclid=v3_26bbb10e-a707-5b5d-8755-296300cecbdc&amp;gclid=EAIaIQobChMIptW_iqug3gIVxF5-Ch1jQw-mEAQYAiABEgJwC_D_BwE">oversize military jacket</a> to tie it all together. Oh, and don&rsquo;t forget a bold lip.</p>
pinterest
Detroit in Sorry to Bother You

Sorry to Bother You’s Detroit wore many memorable pieces throughout the film, so feel free to mix ’em up for a recognizable homage to this show-stealing supporting character. Detroit took fashion statements literally, so let your outfit speak for you with daring earrings and a printed T, then throw on an oversize military jacket to tie it all together. Oh, and don’t forget a bold lip.

Annapurna Pictures; © 2018, MOUNT ANNAPURNA TREKKING
<p>Halloween is usually all about spookiness, but sometimes it needs a little sweetener. Brighten up the room by emulating Ariana&rsquo;s stunning look during her <em>Tonight Show </em>performance of &ldquo;No Tears Left to Cry&rdquo; back in August. All you need is an ultra-short&nbsp;<a href="https://www.gluestore.com.au/glamorous-short-sleeve-babydoll-dress-in-pink.html">light-pink babydoll dress</a>, <a href="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-nikka-heeled-over-the-knee-sock-boots-a-new-day-153-gray-10/-/A-53510521?ref=tgt_adv_XS000000&amp;AFID=google_pla_df&amp;fndsrc=tgtao&amp;CPNG=PLA_Shoes%2BShopping&amp;adgroup=SC_Shoes&amp;LID=700000001170770pgs&amp;network=g&amp;device=c&amp;location=9030974&amp;gclsrc=aw.ds&amp;ds_rl=1241788&amp;ds_rl=1246978&amp;ds_rl=1241788&amp;ref=tgt_adv_XS000000&amp;AFID=google_pla_df&amp;CPNG=PLA_Shoes+Shopping&amp;adgroup=SC_Shoes&amp;LID=700000001170770pgs&amp;network=g&amp;device=c&amp;location=9030974&amp;gclid=EAIaIQobChMIrvzzsqqg3gIVldlkCh1B9w5GEAQYASABEgJt2PD_BwE&amp;gclsrc=aw.ds">gray over-the-knee heeled boots</a>, and the highest ponytail you can manage.</p>
pinterest
Ariana Grande

Halloween is usually all about spookiness, but sometimes it needs a little sweetener. Brighten up the room by emulating Ariana’s stunning look during her Tonight Show performance of “No Tears Left to Cry” back in August. All you need is an ultra-short light-pink babydoll dress, gray over-the-knee heeled boots, and the highest ponytail you can manage.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC; Glue Store
<p>Take some style cues from&nbsp;<em>Queer Eye</em>&rsquo;s fashion guru, Tan France, and be the best-dressed person at the Halloween party this year. To get his signature look, roll up the short sleeves on a <a href="https://www.forever21.com/us/shop/catalog/product/21MEN/mens-shirts/2000175412/01?mrkgcl=1207&amp;mrkgadid=3284487560&amp;utm_source=google&amp;utm_medium=cpc&amp;utm_campaign=PLA_-_Brand&amp;utm_term=431643760725_condition_new_product_type_mens_apparel_product_type_tops_produc&amp;utm_content=(not_set)&amp;product_id=2000175412014&amp;adpos=1o6&amp;creative=261039005182&amp;device=c&amp;matchtype=&amp;network=g&amp;gclid=EAIaIQobChMIi83I5qag3gIVDMRkCh1QCQB7EAkYBiABEgL8W_D_BwE">floral-print button-down</a> and French-tuck it into a pair of <a href="https://us.asos.com/jack-jones/jack-jones-cropped-tapered-pants/prd/9507658?affid=14174&amp;channelref=product+search&amp;mk=abc&amp;currencyid=2&amp;ppcadref=753857711%7C38363074486%7Cpla-530015736840&amp;browsecountry=US&amp;_cclid=v3_fe103e4d-5dba-5f7d-a044-78f61e2c56d4&amp;gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2sfY06eg3gIVjvhkCh0m5Aq4EAkYAyABEgL9hvD_BwE">cropped pants</a>. Bonus points if you temporarily dye your hair gray and go sockless for that casual yet sartorially superior vibe. Pro tip: Grab four of your most fabulous friends and complete the <em>Queer Eye </em>squad: We&#8217;re talking an all-red suit for Bobby, a graphic T and neckerchief for Antoni, a bold bomber jacket for Karamo, and some gender-bending gorgeousness (heels and a mustache, anyone?) for JVN.</p>
pinterest
Tan France

Take some style cues from Queer Eye’s fashion guru, Tan France, and be the best-dressed person at the Halloween party this year. To get his signature look, roll up the short sleeves on a floral-print button-down and French-tuck it into a pair of cropped pants. Bonus points if you temporarily dye your hair gray and go sockless for that casual yet sartorially superior vibe. Pro tip: Grab four of your most fabulous friends and complete the Queer Eye squad: We’re talking an all-red suit for Bobby, a graphic T and neckerchief for Antoni, a bold bomber jacket for Karamo, and some gender-bending gorgeousness (heels and a mustache, anyone?) for JVN.

Netflix; Forever 21
<p>Feeling like a disaffected youth? Channel your angst into a Lady Bird costume. School uniforms are pretty easy to find at thrift shops, but if you want to build from scratch, get yourself&nbsp;<a href="https://www.landsend.com/products/school-uniform-tailorxed-fit-mesh-polo/id_300009?sku_0=::WHI">a polo shirt</a>, <a href="https://www.landsend.com/products/school-uniform-womens-performance-sweater-vest/id_273477?sku_0=::BLA">navy vest</a>, and <a href="https://www.landsend.com/products/school-uniform-solid-box-pleat-skirt-top-of-knee/id_223027?sku_0=::GRA">gray skirt</a> from a uniform provider like Land&#8217;s End. Don&#8217;t forget <a href="https://www.michaels.com/pink-gauze/D006988S.html">pink gauze</a> to build yourself a mock cast (and use some temporary hair dye &nbsp;to complete the look). You may have been snubbed at the Oscars, but you&#8217;ll be the toast of your Halloween party.</p>
pinterest
Lady Bird in Lady Bird

Feeling like a disaffected youth? Channel your angst into a Lady Bird costume. School uniforms are pretty easy to find at thrift shops, but if you want to build from scratch, get yourself a polo shirt, navy vest, and gray skirt from a uniform provider like Land’s End. Don’t forget pink gauze to build yourself a mock cast (and use some temporary hair dye  to complete the look). You may have been snubbed at the Oscars, but you’ll be the toast of your Halloween party.

Merie Wallace/A24; Lands' End
<p>Everything is fine! We love&nbsp;<em>The Good Place</em>&rsquo;s&nbsp;favorite database (she&#8217;s not a girl), and you can be very helpful this Halloween if you rock your best Janet look. Get yourself <a href="https://www.yesstyle.com/en/info.html/pid.1067533265?cpid=1067533416&amp;googtrans=en&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjwsMDeBRDMARIsAKrOP7GmsxGQKA02VkceFIrRca1SrbwrIa5HwyqfDZukTL2aBpyyfZKX8P0aAgWaEALw_wcB">a purple suit</a> and <a href="https://www.loft.com/bluebird-ruffle-collar-utility-blouse/476286">floral blouse</a> (you can buy the <a href="https://www.sixstaruniforms.com/six-star-vests/industry/all-uniform-vests/sspfv-w-womens-purple-fashion-vest-product-details?gclid=Cj0KCQjwsMDeBRDMARIsAKrOP7HVNaD6u0GzW31VJDuJ9gsgBRTG5AttIixdRwS84F-LZEEEU0ldCVUaAgq9EALw_wcB">button-down vest</a> and <a href="https://www.jcpenney.com/p/black-label-by-evan-picone-suit-skirt/ppr5007742925?pTmplType=regular&amp;country=US&amp;currency=USD&amp;selectedSKUId=22841320067&amp;selectedLotId=2284132&amp;fromBag=true&amp;quantity=1&amp;utm_medium=cse&amp;utm_source=google&amp;utm_campaign=suit%20skirts&amp;utm_content=22841320067&amp;cid=cse%7Cgoogle%7C008%20-%20womens%20apparel%7Csuit%20skirts_22841320067&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjwsMDeBRDMARIsAKrOP7ERsbJ6VoNL61rJ4e27eR0TtQOK2P5GTlOPSTXY8ZJQYzT2-csb36kaAoYXEALw_wcB">skirt</a> as separates). Pair with a cactus for the ultimate Janet look. Or if you want to really shake things up, go as Bad Janet with leather pants and a leather jacket.</p>
pinterest
Janet on The Good Place

Everything is fine! We love The Good Place’s favorite database (she’s not a girl), and you can be very helpful this Halloween if you rock your best Janet look. Get yourself a purple suit and floral blouse (you can buy the button-down vest and skirt as separates). Pair with a cactus for the ultimate Janet look. Or if you want to really shake things up, go as Bad Janet with leather pants and a leather jacket.

NBC; YesStyle
<p>Just one look and we can hear a bell ring. We were <a href="https://ew.com/movies/mamma-mia-fashion-where-to-buy/#you-are-the-shopping-queen">totally in love with Donna&#8217;s groovy 1970s boho chic looks</a> all summer. If you want to be the Dancing Queen this Halloween, get yourself <a href="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-tie-back-wide-leg-overall---universal-thread--153--medium-wash-16/-/A-53101512">a groovy pair of overalls</a> and add&nbsp;<a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/madewell-embroidered-hilltop-shirt/5061058?origin=category-personalizedsort&amp;breadcrumb=Home%2FWomen%2FClothing%2FTops&amp;color=aqua&rsquo;&rsquo;">a yellow floral blouse</a>. For the perfect mother-daughter costume, go as young Donna and older Donna in matching overalls: young Donna in yellow, older Donna in white. You&#8217;ll be having the time of your life!</p>
pinterest
Donna in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Just one look and we can hear a bell ring. We were totally in love with Donna’s groovy 1970s boho chic looks all summer. If you want to be the Dancing Queen this Halloween, get yourself a groovy pair of overalls and add a yellow floral blouse. For the perfect mother-daughter costume, go as young Donna and older Donna in matching overalls: young Donna in yellow, older Donna in white. You’ll be having the time of your life!

Jonathan Prime/Universal; Target
1 of 13

Advertisement
1 of 12 Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.; Colleen Hayes/NBC; Netflix

From the screen to your Halloween

All Hallows’ Eve is rapidly approaching, and if you still haven’t locked down a costume, fear not — EW Style Hunter has you covered. 2018 has had no shortage of great pop culture looks to imitate, and we hunted down some of the best ones to help you make it a Halloween to remember. Click through to create your perfect Halloween costume.

Advertisement
2 of 12 Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.; Nordstrom

Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians

Awkafina stole the show in Crazy Rich Asians as Peik Lin, the brash (and crazy-rich) BFF to Constance Wu’s Rachel. If you want to appear super on-trend and also have an ultra-comfy costume, there’s pretty much no better option. Get yourself a pair of black-and-white dog-print pajamas like this set from Nordstrom and a blond wig, and you can have the Halloween of your dreams. Bawk, bawk, bitch.

3 of 12 Peter Iovino/Lionsgate; PrettyLittleThing

Emily in A Simple Favor

Blake Lively slayed (in more ways than one) as the enigmatic mother/fashion guru Emily in A Simple Favor this fall, and her collection of exquisitely tailored men’s wear and suits was to die for. Borrow a page from Lively (and director Paul Feig) with a peekaboo suit jacket (this one from Pretty Little Thing is very eye-catching) and matching pants. Don’t forget to accesorize with a cane, cravat, and of course, an Aviation gin martini with a lemon twist.

Advertisement
4 of 12 Beth Dubber/Netflix; DiscountDance

Zoya the Destroya in GLOW

All hail Zoya the Destroya, and the best Halloween costume ever. Get ready to throw down in the ring GLOW-style with a red leotard, black belt and boots, and, of course, a pillbox hat to keep you warm back home in Mother Russia — or just while you party-hop on a chilly October evening.

Advertisement
5 of 12 Dean Buscher/The CW; Urban Outfitters

Betty Cooper on Riverdale

Grab your favorite partner in crime (or partner in justice) and throw on a Halloween getup that’s just like Riverdale: classic, with a spooky twist. If you’re everyone’s favorite blond sleuth, pull those locks in a tight ponytail and try this collared knit top for a touch of sweetness, paired with a no-nonsense jean skirt and Chucks. Go get ’em, Nancy Drew.

Advertisement
6 of 12

Veronica Lodge on Riverdale

Are you more a V to the B? Then go For Riverdale High’s chicest city gal by matching this Modcloth yellow top with black pumps and a black floral lace skirt. Don’t forget an elegant string of pearls (here’s an affordable option if you don’t happen to live at the lavish Pembrooke Apartments). 

Advertisement
7 of 12 Annapurna Pictures; © 2018, MOUNT ANNAPURNA TREKKING

Detroit in Sorry to Bother You

Sorry to Bother You’s Detroit wore many memorable pieces throughout the film, so feel free to mix ’em up for a recognizable homage to this show-stealing supporting character. Detroit took fashion statements literally, so let your outfit speak for you with daring earrings and a printed T, then throw on an oversize military jacket to tie it all together. Oh, and don’t forget a bold lip.

Advertisement
8 of 12 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC; Glue Store

Ariana Grande

Halloween is usually all about spookiness, but sometimes it needs a little sweetener. Brighten up the room by emulating Ariana’s stunning look during her Tonight Show performance of “No Tears Left to Cry” back in August. All you need is an ultra-short light-pink babydoll dress, gray over-the-knee heeled boots, and the highest ponytail you can manage.

Advertisement
9 of 12 Netflix; Forever 21

Tan France

Take some style cues from Queer Eye’s fashion guru, Tan France, and be the best-dressed person at the Halloween party this year. To get his signature look, roll up the short sleeves on a floral-print button-down and French-tuck it into a pair of cropped pants. Bonus points if you temporarily dye your hair gray and go sockless for that casual yet sartorially superior vibe. Pro tip: Grab four of your most fabulous friends and complete the Queer Eye squad: We’re talking an all-red suit for Bobby, a graphic T and neckerchief for Antoni, a bold bomber jacket for Karamo, and some gender-bending gorgeousness (heels and a mustache, anyone?) for JVN.

Advertisement
10 of 12 Merie Wallace/A24; Lands' End

Lady Bird in Lady Bird

Feeling like a disaffected youth? Channel your angst into a Lady Bird costume. School uniforms are pretty easy to find at thrift shops, but if you want to build from scratch, get yourself a polo shirt, navy vest, and gray skirt from a uniform provider like Land’s End. Don’t forget pink gauze to build yourself a mock cast (and use some temporary hair dye  to complete the look). You may have been snubbed at the Oscars, but you’ll be the toast of your Halloween party.

Advertisement
11 of 12 NBC; YesStyle

Janet on The Good Place

Everything is fine! We love The Good Place’s favorite database (she’s not a girl), and you can be very helpful this Halloween if you rock your best Janet look. Get yourself a purple suit and floral blouse (you can buy the button-down vest and skirt as separates). Pair with a cactus for the ultimate Janet look. Or if you want to really shake things up, go as Bad Janet with leather pants and a leather jacket.

Advertisement
12 of 12 Jonathan Prime/Universal; Target

Donna in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Just one look and we can hear a bell ring. We were totally in love with Donna’s groovy 1970s boho chic looks all summer. If you want to be the Dancing Queen this Halloween, get yourself a groovy pair of overalls and add a yellow floral blouse. For the perfect mother-daughter costume, go as young Donna and older Donna in matching overalls: young Donna in yellow, older Donna in white. You’ll be having the time of your life!

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now