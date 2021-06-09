Georgie Boy, viral TikTok monkey with millions of fans, dies

Georgie Boy, the monkey otherwise known as the adorable family pet behind @heresyourmonkeycontent on TikTok, has passed away. His family confirmed the news in a TikTok video.

"We have devastating news," they wrote while videos of George flashed over the text with the song "Married Life" from Disney's Up playing in the background. "George went to the vet for a regular check up on his teeth. During, there were complications with the anesthesia, starting a long fight for his life. Through the fight, George was sent thousands of thoughts and prayers with the hope that he would make it."

The family continued, "On June 7th at 4pm Central Georgie Boy passed away. George was a light when things seemed dark. And he was a reminder of the love that exists in all of us. Though the fun-loving life of George has left, his spirit of hope and love lives on. We love you, George."

Upon learning the news, fans flooded the post with tributes, expressing their sympathy and sadness. "I literally have never gotten chills like this, felt this all through my body… I'm sorry," one wrote.

The 12-year-old monkey, who originally joined his family as an emotional support animal, quickly became beloved by millions of followers thanks to cheeky photos of him and his adorable demeanor, which his family often showed off on TikTok. He regularly received gifts from around the world, including everything from fan art and snacks to toys and stickers. He even opened his own fan mail on video, delighting viewers with his exuberant attitude and "monkey selfies."

"I'm so sorry for your loss, he was so special," another fan wrote. "Thank you for sharing him with us… you will live in our hearts forever George."