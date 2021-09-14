Entertainment Weekly introduces brand refresh across all platforms

If you've been to EW.com in the last few days, maybe you noticed some changes. Surprise! We've got even more exciting things in store.

Entertainment Weekly is introducing a brand refresh across all platforms, it was announced today by EW's editor-in-chief Mary Margaret. Starting with the new EW.com and October's Fall TV Preview issue, readers can expect an improved content experience, expanded franchises, and enhanced editorial features. Beyond our refreshed EW.com and new sections and experiences, we're bringing back some beloved franchises from the past.

For starters, the return of the back page column, now called End Credits, which features today's brightest voices on topics that matter. The refresh will also see an expanded Cold Open section featuring enterprise journalism about the industry, as well as new features like the Look, which will highlight the best beauty and fashion moments in entertainment, and beloved ones like the Location, providing an inside look at the places that are center stage in movies, TV, books, and music. Another new section will be called the Close Up, which is a destination for in-depth stories across entertainment and the industry.

Longtime readers will recognize the Intermission section as a new permanent home for the Entertaining Weekly franchise, which will continue to be a food-fueled break of entertainment-inspired treats and tips popular with readers and advertisers. Raves & Reviews will also house the critical takes and curation EW is known for, with renamed sections (Watch, Read, Listen, Play) to reflect the ways in which people consume content and the new things they consume, such as digital series, newsletters, podcasts, gaming, and more.

And, as part of EW's year-round, cross-platform coverage of awards, the Awardist content will be found in each issue, in a weekly dedicated newsletter, and an ongoing video series and podcast. The content will be customized for the different milestones in the awards and consideration cycle.

Many of the brand enhancements are in response to research, data, and feedback from readers and partners. "We've worked hard to give people more of what they love about Entertainment Weekly," said Mary Margaret. "Thanks to technology, the entertainment landscape continues to shift and we're excited to evolve along with it by giving our audiences new things that delight, inform, and entertain."

EW's continued investment in print is accompanied by a digital brand refresh, designed to deepen engagement with the brand's ever-expanding audience. EW.com's legacy franchises — What to Watch, the Awardist, and Binge — will be featured up front and center. These franchises increased 180% average YoY across O&O, audio, and social video. The brand's multi-channel growth strategy includes new audio and video programming, and the launch of newsletters and imminent paid products.

"EW has always sat at the unique intersection of superfans and industry insiders. Our new investments across audio, video, newsletter, and other platforms powers this rich legacy forward for a new generation of fandoms," said Geneva S. Thomas, EW digital general manager. EW digital director Shana Naomi Krochmal continues: "I love when you love entertainment — whatever or whoever that you're obsessed with, we want you to find more of it at EW and everywhere you already are. I really think of what we do as wish fulfillment for fans, the ultimate front-row seat to all the ways we geek out trying to bring you the best inside information."

And, as always, EW will continue to serve as the authority on entertainment and help readers navigate what is worth their time while providing more of the personality, insight, enterprise, and exclusives the brand is known for.