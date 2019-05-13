Doris Day dead at 97: A look back at the icon through the years

Doris Day Through the Years
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
Legendary actress and singer Doris Day died at the age of 97 on Monday, May 13, after contracting a serious case of pneumonia. The icon, who was one of Hollywood’s biggest box office draws in the 1950s and early ‘60s, leaves behind a legacy of several beloved songs and classic films. Here’s a look back at the star throughout her remarkable career.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day in 1940.
William Gottlieb/Redferns
The blonde icon in Romance on the High Seas in 1948.
Everett Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day circa 1950.
Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Advertisement
The star in Lullaby of Broadway in 1951.
Everett Collection
Day in 1955.
ullstein bild via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day With Alfred Hitchcock and Jimmy Stewart at the Premiere of The Man Who Knew Too Much in 1956.
Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Advertisement
Day With Frank Sinatra and Lauren Bacall in 1956.
Las Vegas News Bureau Archives via Getty Images
Day With Clark Gable in a Portrait for Teacher's Pet in 1958.
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day in 1960.
Bud Fraker/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day in The Tunnel of Love in 1958.
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Advertisement
Doris Day With Rock Hudson in Pillow Talk in 1959.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day With Cary Grant in That Touch of Mink in 1962.
Universal Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day With Rock Hudson at the Golden Globe Awards in 1963.
Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Advertisement
Day in 1963.
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day on the set of The Doris Day Show in 1968.
CBS via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day on the set of The Doris Day Show in 1970.
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Advertisement
Day with Tony Bennett on set of The Doris Day Showin 1970.
CBS via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day on the set of The Doris Mary Anne Kappelhoff Special in 1971.
CBS via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day at the National Leisure Inc. Benefit in 1971.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Advertisement
Day on the set of The Doris Day Show in 1972.
CBS via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day With Andy Griffith on the set of The Doris Day Show in 1972.
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day at the 46th Annual Academy Awards in 1974.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Advertisement
Day With Her Son Terry Melcher at the Annual Thalians Ball Benefit on 1974.
Fotos International/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day With Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on 1976.
Paul W. Bailey/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day With Barry Comden at the Pierre Hotel in 1976.
Tom Wargacki/WireImage
Advertisement
Day in Beverly Hills in 1979.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day and Barry Comden in 1979.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day with Rock Hudson in 1985.
Advertisement
Day With Clint Eastwood at the Monterey Film Festival Gala in 1987.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day at the Monterey Film Festival in 1988.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Day at the 46th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1989.
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Advertisement