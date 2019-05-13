Doris Day dead at 97: A look back at the icon through the years

By EW Staff
May 13, 2019 at 07:06 AM EDT

1 of 33

Doris Day Through the Years

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day died at the age of 97 on Monday, May 13, after contracting a serious case of pneumonia. The icon, who was one of Hollywood’s biggest box office draws in the 1950s and early ‘60s, leaves behind a legacy of several beloved songs and classic films. Here’s a look back at the star throughout her remarkable career.  

2 of 33

Day in 1940. 

William Gottlieb/Redferns

3 of 33

The blonde icon in Romance on the High Seas in 1948. 

Everett Collection
4 of 33

Day circa 1950. 

Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images
5 of 33

The star in Lullaby of Broadway in 1951.

Everett Collection

6 of 33

Day in 1955. 

ullstein bild via Getty Images
7 of 33

Day With Alfred Hitchcock and Jimmy Stewart at the Premiere of The Man Who Knew Too Much in 1956.

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
8 of 33

Day With Frank Sinatra and Lauren Bacall in 1956.

Las Vegas News Bureau Archives via Getty Images
9 of 33

Day With Clark Gable in a Portrait for Teacher's Pet in 1958. 

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
10 of 33

Day in 1960. 

Bud Fraker/Archive Photos/Getty Images
11 of 33

Day in The Tunnel of Love in 1958. 

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
12 of 33

Doris Day With Rock Hudson in Pillow Talk in 1959.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
13 of 33

Day With Cary Grant in That Touch of Mink in 1962.

Universal Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images
14 of 33

Day With Rock Hudson at the Golden Globe Awards in 1963.

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
15 of 33

Day in 1963.

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
16 of 33

Day on the set of The Doris Day Show in 1968.

CBS via Getty Images
17 of 33

Day on the set of The Doris Day Show in 1970. 

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
18 of 33

Day with Tony Bennett on set of The Doris Day Showin 1970.

CBS via Getty Images
19 of 33

Day on the set of The Doris Mary Anne Kappelhoff Special in 1971. 

CBS via Getty Images
20 of 33

Day at the National Leisure Inc. Benefit in 1971.

Ron Galella/WireImage
21 of 33

Day on the set of The Doris Day Show in 1972.

CBS via Getty Images
22 of 33

Day With Andy Griffith on the set of The Doris Day Show in 1972. 

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
23 of 33

Day at the 46th Annual Academy Awards in 1974.

Ron Galella/WireImage
24 of 33

Day With Her Son Terry Melcher at the Annual Thalians Ball Benefit on 1974.

Fotos International/Getty Images
25 of 33

Day With Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on 1976. 

Paul W. Bailey/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
26 of 33

Day With Barry Comden at the Pierre Hotel in 1976.

Tom Wargacki/WireImage
27 of 33

Day in Beverly Hills in 1979. 

Ron Galella/WireImage
28 of 33

Day and Barry Comden in 1979.

Ron Galella/WireImage
29 of 33

Day with Rock Hudson in 1985. 

30 of 33

Day With Clint Eastwood at the Monterey Film Festival Gala in 1987. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
31 of 33

Day at the Monterey Film Festival in 1988.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
32 of 33

Day at the 46th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 1989. 

Jim Smeal/WireImage
