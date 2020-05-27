After months of closures due to the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., Walt Disney World in Orlando set plans to begin reopening by July.

It will start with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, which will open on July 11. Epcot and Hollywood Studios will follow on July 15.

Of course, it still won't be 100 percent back to normal. A proposal presentation made by Walt Disney World Resort's Jim MacPhee to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Wednesday noted more specific plans, which include facial mask and temperature check requirements for guests upon entry, hand washing and sanitizing stations, physical barriers "where appropriate," a reduction in theme park capacity, more frequent cleanings of the parks, contact-less payment options, and temporary suspensions of high-touch experiences.

Guests will also be required to make reservations in advance and abide by social distancing measures, which will be enforced by a "social distance squad." According to ABC's Good Morning America, which is owned by Disney, this squad will be comprised of a "dedicated team of highly energetic and informative cast members who are committed to engaging and inspiring our guests to follow the appropriate guidelines. These social distancing squad cast members were introduced with the opening of Disney Springs have been a huge hit for our guests and very effective in emphasizing the importance of these elements."

Disney World Resort parks have been closed in light of the coronavirus spread since mid-March. A small portion of Disney Springs was reopened in May with many of the same restrictions and precautions laid out in the latest reopening proposal in place.

The task force approved the new plans for Disney World, but they now have to be green lit by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Mayor Jerry Demings. Universal also submitted plans to reopen Universal Orlando on June 5 and SeaWorld on June 11.