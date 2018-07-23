A street performer impresses a group of Comic-Con attendees in San Diego

A Fionna from Adventure Time cosplayer reads outside San Diego Comic-Con

An Iron Patriot cosplayer takes a break to check his messages

A performer entertains the crowd during the Nat Geo Nerd Nite Party during Comic-Con

Cosplayers check out a car in the fountains at Children's Park, part of a Castle Rock installation, during Comic-Con

Sisters dressed as Coneheads make their way to the San Diego Convention Center

Jenna Elfman slides into a foam pit during the Fear the Walking Deadautograph signing at Comic-Con

A limited number of toilet seat covers advertising Deadpool 2's upcoming release on DVD were placed in restrooms around Comic-Con

A cosplayer dressed as The Flash takes a picture of a Flash figuring during preview night at San Diego Comic-Con

People dressed with the Court of Owls masks from DC Comic's Batman at work in a maze building inside San Diego Comic-Con

Friends get ready to have their photo taken inside the life-size cockpit of the Millennium Falcon at Comic-Con

A woman encourages people to register to vote at Comic-Con

A Dr. Strange cosplayer rides up an escalator

Cosplayers pose while dressed as the White Queen and Queen of Hearts outside of Comic-Con

Fans stretch out on the floor after a busy day at Comic-Con

A family of Star Wars cosplayers grabs a snack during the festivities

A Hulk cosplayer from Thor: Ragnarok around Comic-Con

A glamorous stormtrooper in rhinestones poses at Comic-Con

Fans stream past the Sideshow booth at Comic-Con

A boy is all smiles after posing with a cosplayer dressed as Black Panther

Another Deadpool cosplayer gets a little costume help during Comic-Con

Wonder Woman and Batman cosplayers are interviewed

A BoJack Horseman cosplayer strolls around the San Diego Convention Center

A fan gets sprayed with Member Berry juice after failing to answer a trivia question correctly at the South Park booth

Spider-Man tools around San Diego Comic-Con on an electric scooter

A dog dressed as Captain America gets in on the Comic-Con action

Mark Hamill in disguise as Orange Vader swings a golf club

A group of Disney princesses take a break during Comic-Con

