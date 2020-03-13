Coronavirus cancellations: All the pop culture being shut down or delayed

Image zoom Everett Collection (2); Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Things are moving quickly as Americans respond to the burgeoning coronavirus crisis. With public health officials warning that the best way to contain the spread of the new virus is to disband large public gatherings, many pop culture events are being delayed or canceled -- from movie premieres sports championships to music festivals.

EW has assembled a list of many of the films, TV shows, and other events affected by coronavirus concerns. Check it out below.

Movies

Mission: Impossible 7: Filming halted in Venice after Italy became the epicenter of the European outbreak of coronavirus.

No Time to Die: The upcoming James Bond installment pushed back its premiere from April to November.

Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Family went even further, pushing back its release almost a year from this May until April 2021.

A Quiet Place Part II: Originally set to hit theaters later this month, the sequel has been delayed, with a new premiere date to be announced later.

Mulan: The live-acton remake — which got rave reviews out of its Hollywood premiere earlier this week — was previously set to open March 27, but will now be released at an unknown date later this year.

The New Mutants: The X-Men spin-off featuring a same-sex love story was slated for April 3, but will now be rescheduled for later in the year.

Antlers: The horror film starring Keri Russell set for April 17 will be rescheduled for later this year.

Music

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival: The desert fest has been officially postponed from its traditional spring dates until October; since the festival takes place over two weekends, the new dates are Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18. Headliners Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, and Travis Scott are all expected to play the later dates.

Stagecoach: The annual country music festival — run by the same promoter as Coachella — has also been delayed; its new dates are Oct. 23-25. All purchased tickets and passes will be honored for the new dates.

SXSW : The city of Austin announced the cancellation of this year's music and film festival.

Live Nation: According to Billboard, the events promoter is looking to postpone its larger arena shows around the globe throughout the end of the month. Some shows will go on as planned in the next few days with the remainder set to be postponed. EW reached out to Live Nation for confirmation but have not heard back.

Several big-name artists — including Madonna, BTS, and Green Day — have canceled or rescheduled Asian tour dates. Pearl Jam delayed the first leg of their North American tour, citing their experience as a band hailing from Seattle, one of the American areas hardest hit by coronavirus so far. Follow our updated list of musicians canceling shows and tours.

TV

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe show destined for the Disney+ streaming service halted its filming in Prague.

Survivor: The currently airing all-champions edition of Winners at War will not be affected. However, production on the upcoming season scheduled to begin filming March 24 has now been halted.

Riverdale: On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Television announced they were halting filming on Riverdale after a team member came into contact with someone who had a confirmed case of the virus.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Colbert will continue to air without a live studio audience.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Oliver will also continue without an in-house audience.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Noah will also be talking in an empty studio.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Bee will follow suit with no live audience.

The View: The ladies of The View will record without a studio audience — which has been pretty humorous so far — and now sans Joy Behar, who is reportedly opting to stay home to keep herself safe.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: After initially deciding to tape shows without a live audience, the late night show has now suspended production through March 30..

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Like Fallon, Meyers will also air repeats until next month.

Grey's Anatomy: The newly Alex Karev-less show will be scrubbing out for at least two weeks, according to a statement from ABC.

Theater

Broadway: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that gatherings of more than 500 people will no longer be permitted in the state starting Friday at 5 p.m. For Broadway theaters, the rules go into effect starting Thursday at 5 p.m. The Broadway League, a trade organization that represents Broadway producers and theater owners, said performances will resume on April 13, 2020. Ticket holders for performances on or before April 12 can contact their point of purchase for refunds and exchanges.

Hamilton in Los Angeles: A production of Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre has also suspended performances through March 31.

Sports

NBA: The league suspended its season on Wednesday after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

NHL: On Thursday, the NHL did the same, announcing they were pausing their hockey season.

MLB: Unlike the NBA or NHL, the MLB does not actively have games going but was due to start soon and announced Thursday that it was suspending spring training and pushing back Opening Day at least two weeks, from March 26 to April 9.

NCAA: The NCAA announced Thursday that it was cancelling the annual March Madness college basketball tournament, along with all other winter and spring championships in all college sports, both male and female.

