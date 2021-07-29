Watch a congressman sing 'Fergalicious' to make an argument for his legislation
It's hot FERC summer in D.C.
America might not have an aristocracy, but The Dutchess still gets some air time in Congress.
On Wednesday, Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) used Fergie's "Fergalicious" and a Megan Thee Stallion reference while making an argument for his bill related to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, known as FERC.
Making a reference to "hot FERC summer," Casten launched into a new rendition of "Fergalicious," with accompanying visual aids, to help make his case.
"As climate activist Fergie would certainly say, the FERC-alicious definition is to make our planet cooler," he said, before launching into his spoken song. "Having a well air-conditioned home when it's 'hot, hot,' that's FERC-alicious, getting your electricity from the lowest cost reliable source — FERC-alicious — an electric transmission system that keeps everything from electric vehicles to steel mills running with zero-carbon electricity, FERC-alicious."
He made an impassioned argument for transitioning to a clean energy economy and outlined how essential FERC is to that process. He then introduced the Right to Timely Rehearings at FERC Act, a bill to help speed up the timeline for rehearings related to commission's decisions.
Or is this all just a ploy to get us to sing "Fergalicious" while we pay our electric bill?
