See all the stars at Comic-Con 2018's biggest panels

Lauren Morgan
and Chris Cosgrove
July 19, 2018 at 06:08 PM EDT
Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki, and Jensen Ackles 
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki, and Jensen Ackles
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Cole Sprouse and Casey Cott
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Riverdale cast
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Marisol Nichols and Mark Consuelos
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Madelaine Petsch
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Luke Perry
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
JD Pardo and Clayton Cardenas
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Edward James Olmos
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Mayans MC cast
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Richard Cabral, Raul Max Trujillo, and Antonio Jaramillo
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sarah Bolger, Danny Pino, and Emilio Rivera
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Kurt Sutter
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Dan Stevens
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Bill Irwin and Amber Midthunder
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jeremie Harris and Navid Negahaban
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Aubrey Plaza 
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Ryan Reynolds
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Zazie Beetz and Ryan Reynolds  
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Zazie Beetz
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Brianna Hildebrand
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Jodie Whittaker, Regina King, Amandla Stenberg, Chloe Bennet, Camila Mendes, and Jessica Shaw
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Regina King and Amandla Stenberg
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Jodie Whittaker
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Jodie Whittaker and Regina King
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Chloe Bennet
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Matt Groening
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Matt Groening
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Aidan Gillen
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images
Alex Borstein and Seth MacFarlane
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Eric Andre and Nat Faxon
Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic
Black Lightning cast
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Emily Bett Rickards, Stephen Amell, and David Ramsey 
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Stephen Amell with a fan
Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Juliana Harkavy, Echo Kellum, and Colton Haynes
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Arrow cast
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Supergirl cast
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Chyler Leigh and Melissa Benoist
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Maines
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Chyler Leigh
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Legends of Tomorrow cast
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Big Hero 6 cast
Troy Harvey via Getty Images
<p><b><i>EW is live from Comic-Con 2018!&nbsp;<a href="https://www.facebook.com/entertainmentweekly/">Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.</a></i></b></p>
Jason Momoa and Amber Heard

EW is live from Comic-Con 2018! Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa and Amber Heard
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Nicole Kidman
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Aquaman cast
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Gal Gadot
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine and Gal Gadot
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Gal Gadot
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Chris Pine and Gal Gadot
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Gal Gadot
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Zachary Levi
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Zachary Levi
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Shazam cast
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Millie Bobby Brown
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Godzilla: King of the Monsters cast
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga
REX/Shutterstock
Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Stephanie Beatriz
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Eddie Redmayne
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Johnny Depp
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Eddie Redmayne
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald cast
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Katherine Waterston and Jude Law
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Katherine Waterston and Eddie Redmayne
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Ezra Miller and Alison Sudon
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Jude Law
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Katherine Waterston and Eddie Redmayne
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Riz Ahmed and Tom Hardy
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
Tom Hardy
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Riz Ahmed and Tom Hardy
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
Ruben Fleischer, Riz Ahmed, and Tom Hardy
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Grant Gustin and Tom Cavanagh
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
The Good Place cast
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Alex Borstein and Seth MacFarlane
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Seth Green
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jamie Chung
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The Gifted cast
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Hale Appleman, Jason Ralph, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and Jade Tailor
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Sway Calloway and RZA
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sam Catlin, Ruth Negga, Dominic Cooper, and Joseph Gilgun  
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Sarah Bolger and J. D. Pardo
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and John Cena 
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., and John Cena
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Hailee Steinfeld and Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Bill Skarsgard
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Sissy Spacek
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Sam Catlin, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Dominic Cooper, and Ruth Negga
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Archer cast
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Lucky Yates
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Santiago Cabrera and Dylan Bruce
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Tom Ellis and Benedict Wong
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Jay Hernandez
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Stephen Moyer
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Eoin Macken, Tom Ellis, and Benedict Wong
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse cast
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger cast
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ally Maki and Emma Lahana
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Vikings cast
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Clive Standen and Katheryn Winnick
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alex Hogh Andersen and Katheryn Winnick
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alexander Ludwig, Clive Standen and Katheryn Winnick
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ian Ziering and Tara Reid
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The Last Sharknado: Its About Time cast
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Star Trek: Discovery cast
REX/Shutterstock
Star Trek: Discovery cast
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Glass cast
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
Sarah Paulson and Anya Taylor Joy
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
M. Night Shyamalan, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bruce Willis
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Bruce Willis
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor Joy, and Samuel L Jackson
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Yvette Nicole Brown and Jamie Lee Curtis
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis 
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
pinterest
The Walking Dead cast
The Walking Dead cast
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
pinterest
The Walking Dead cast
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira
Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Fear The Walking Dead cast
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Colman Domingo
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
Fear The Walking Dead cast
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Fear The Walking Dead cast
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The Walking Dead cast
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus
Araya Diaz/WireImage
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Danai Gurira
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, and Danai Gurira
Yvette Nicole Brown
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Lennie James
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kunal Nayyar and Jerry O'Connell
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Better Call Saul cast
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Joss Whedon, Felicia Day, and Nathan Fillion
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Felicia Day
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jenna Elfman and Colman Domingo
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kevin Smith
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Bill Skarsgard
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Finn Jones
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Henwick and Finn Jones
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alice Eve kissing a fan
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
John McKinnon Miller, Terry Crews, and Dirk Blocker
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
John Barrowman and Orlando Jones
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
John Barrowman and Felicia Day
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Janet Varney, Joe Manganiello, and Orlando Jones
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Breaking Bad cast

EW is live from Comic-Con 2018! Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Aaron Paul and daughter Story Annabelle Paul
Splash News
Breaking Bad cast
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Better Call Saul cast 
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Giancarlo Esposito 
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Vince Gilligan
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
Jodie Whittaker 
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
The cast of Doctor Who
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
Mandip Gill, Jodie Whittaker, and Tosin Cole  
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Chris Chibnall, Jodie Whittaker, Matt Strevens, and Mandip Gill
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Thomas Jane and Keegan-Michael Key
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Predator cast
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Olivia Munn and Sterling K. Brown
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, and Trevante Rhodes 
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
The Predator cast
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, and Melonie Diaz
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Madeleine Mantock
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, and Melonie Diaz
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Greg Grunberg
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nichelle Nichols
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Paul Wesley 
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
James Wolk, Kevin Williamson, and Paul Wesley
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
James Wolk  
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Teresa Palmer
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alex Kingston
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Owen Teale, Valarie Pettiford, Alex Kingston, and Teresa Palmer
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Deborah Harkness and Valarie Pettiford
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas
Troy Harvey via Getty Images
New Spider-Man PS4 suits are revealed during the Marvel Games Panel 
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jake Hurwitz, Bobcat Goldthwait and Tara Lynne Barr
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Broly from Dragon Ball Super 
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
