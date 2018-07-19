See all the stars at Comic-Con 2018's biggest panels

Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki, and Jensen Ackles
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki, and Jensen Ackles
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Cole Sprouse and Casey Cott
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Riverdale cast
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Marisol Nichols and Mark Consuelos
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Madelaine Petsch
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Luke Perry
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
JD Pardo and Clayton Cardenas
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Edward James Olmos
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Mayans MC cast
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Richard Cabral, Raul Max Trujillo, and Antonio Jaramillo
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sarah Bolger, Danny Pino, and Emilio Rivera
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Kurt Sutter
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Dan Stevens
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Bill Irwin and Amber Midthunder
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jeremie Harris and Navid Negahaban
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Aubrey Plaza
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Ryan Reynolds
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Zazie Beetz and Ryan Reynolds
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Zazie Beetz
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Brianna Hildebrand
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Jodie Whittaker, Regina King, Amandla Stenberg, Chloe Bennet, Camila Mendes, and Jessica Shaw
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Regina King and Amandla Stenberg
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Jodie Whittaker
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Jodie Whittaker and Regina King
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Chloe Bennet
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Matt Groening
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Matt Groening
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Aidan Gillen
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images
Alex Borstein and Seth MacFarlane
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Eric Andre and Nat Faxon
Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic
Black Lightning cast
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Emily Bett Rickards, Stephen Amell, and David Ramsey
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Stephen Amell with a fan
Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Juliana Harkavy, Echo Kellum, and Colton Haynes
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Arrow cast
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Supergirl cast
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Chyler Leigh and Melissa Benoist
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Maines
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Chyler Leigh
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Legends of Tomorrow cast
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Big Hero 6 cast
Troy Harvey via Getty Images
Jason Momoa and Amber Heard
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa and Amber Heard
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Nicole Kidman
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Aquaman cast
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Gal Gadot
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine and Gal Gadot
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Gal Gadot
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Chris Pine and Gal Gadot
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Gal Gadot
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Zachary Levi
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Zachary Levi, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Zachary Levi
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Shazam cast
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Millie Bobby Brown
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Godzilla: King of the Monsters cast
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga
REX/Shutterstock
Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Stephanie Beatriz
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Eddie Redmayne
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Johnny Depp
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Eddie Redmayne
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald cast
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Katherine Waterston and Jude Law
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Katherine Waterston and Eddie Redmayne
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Ezra Miller and Alison Sudon
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Jude Law
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Katherine Waterston and Eddie Redmayne
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Riz Ahmed and Tom Hardy
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
Tom Hardy
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Riz Ahmed and Tom Hardy
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
Ruben Fleischer, Riz Ahmed, and Tom Hardy
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Grant Gustin and Tom Cavanagh
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
The Good Place cast
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Alex Borstein and Seth MacFarlane
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Seth Green
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jamie Chung
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The Gifted cast
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Hale Appleman, Jason Ralph, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and Jade Tailor
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Sway Calloway and RZA
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sam Catlin, Ruth Negga, Dominic Cooper, and Joseph Gilgun
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Sarah Bolger and J. D. Pardo
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and John Cena
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., and John Cena
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Hailee Steinfeld and Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Bill Skarsgard
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Sissy Spacek
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Sam Catlin, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Dominic Cooper, and Ruth Negga
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Archer cast
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Lucky Yates
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Santiago Cabrera and Dylan Bruce
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Tom Ellis and Benedict Wong
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Jay Hernandez
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Stephen Moyer
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Eoin Macken, Tom Ellis, and Benedict Wong
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse cast
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger cast
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ally Maki and Emma Lahana
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Vikings cast
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Clive Standen and Katheryn Winnick
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alex Hogh Andersen and Katheryn Winnick
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alexander Ludwig, Clive Standen and Katheryn Winnick
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ian Ziering and Tara Reid
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The Last Sharknado: Its About Time cast
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Star Trek: Discovery cast
REX/Shutterstock
Star Trek: Discovery cast
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Glass cast
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
Sarah Paulson and Anya Taylor Joy
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
M. Night Shyamalan, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bruce Willis
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Bruce Willis
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor Joy, and Samuel L Jackson
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Yvette Nicole Brown and Jamie Lee Curtis
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
The Walking Dead cast
The Walking Dead cast
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Walking Dead cast
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira
Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Fear The Walking Dead cast
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Colman Domingo
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
Fear The Walking Dead cast
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Fear The Walking Dead cast
Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The Walking Dead cast
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus
Araya Diaz/WireImage
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Danai Gurira
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, and Danai Gurira
Yvette Nicole Brown
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Lennie James
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kunal Nayyar and Jerry O'Connell
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Better Call Saul cast
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Joss Whedon, Felicia Day, and Nathan Fillion
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Felicia Day
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jenna Elfman and Colman Domingo
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kevin Smith
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Bill Skarsgard
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Finn Jones
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Henwick and Finn Jones
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alice Eve kissing a fan
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
John McKinnon Miller, Terry Crews, and Dirk Blocker
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
John Barrowman and Orlando Jones
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
John Barrowman and Felicia Day
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Janet Varney, Joe Manganiello, and Orlando Jones
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Breaking Bad cast
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Aaron Paul and daughter Story Annabelle Paul
Splash News
Breaking Bad cast
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Better Call Saul cast
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Giancarlo Esposito
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Vince Gilligan
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
Jodie Whittaker
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
The cast of Doctor Who
Karl Walter/REX/Shutterstock
Mandip Gill, Jodie Whittaker, and Tosin Cole
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Chris Chibnall, Jodie Whittaker, Matt Strevens, and Mandip Gill
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Thomas Jane and Keegan-Michael Key
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Predator cast
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Olivia Munn and Sterling K. Brown
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, and Trevante Rhodes
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
The Predator cast
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery, and Melonie Diaz
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Madeleine Mantock
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, and Melonie Diaz
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Greg Grunberg
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nichelle Nichols
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Paul Wesley
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
James Wolk, Kevin Williamson, and Paul Wesley
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
James Wolk
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Teresa Palmer
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Alex Kingston
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Owen Teale, Valarie Pettiford, Alex Kingston, and Teresa Palmer
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Deborah Harkness and Valarie Pettiford
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas
Troy Harvey via Getty Images
New Spider-Man PS4 suits are revealed during the Marvel Games Panel
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jake Hurwitz, Bobcat Goldthwait and Tara Lynne Barr
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Broly from Dragon Ball Super
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
1 of 196
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
29 of 196 CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Jodie Whittaker, Regina King, Amandla Stenberg, Chloe Bennet, Camila Mendes, and Jessica Shaw
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
91 of 196 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Hale Appleman, Jason Ralph, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and Jade Tailor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
101 of 196 Karl Walter/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Dominic Cooper, and Ruth Negga
Advertisement