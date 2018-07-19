Comic-Con 2018: Celebs let loose in EW's photo studio

Ben Trivett
July 19, 2018 at 04:08 PM EDT
Mark Consuelos, Marisol Nichols, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Morgan, Luke Perry, Casey Cott, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich (Riverdale)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead)
Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
Lauren Cohen (The Walking Dead)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohen, Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Claudia Kim, Callum Turner, Alison Sudol, Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald)
Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald)
Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald)
Ezra Miller (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald)
Zoe Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald)
Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald)
Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Paul Soter, Jay Chandrasekhar, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolkhanske, Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers 2)
Aidan Gillan, Neal McDonough, Laura Mennell, Michael Malarkey (Project Blue Book)
Aidan Gillan (Project Blue Book)
Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas (Manifest)
Josh Dallas (Manifest)
Nick Zano, Talia Ashe, Caity Lotz, Jes Macallam, Matt Ryan, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Courtney Ford, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell (Legends of Tomorrow)
David Mazouz (Gotham)
AJ Michaelka, Hayley Orranntia, Sam Lerner, Jeff Garlin, Wendi Mclendon-Covey (The Goldbergs/Schooled)
Skylan Brooks, Miya Cech, Harris Dickinson, Amandla Stenberg (The Darkest Minds)
Amandla Stenberg (The Darkest Minds)
Kat Graham, Shameik Moore, RZA (Cut Throat City)
Bubble Podcast
Marvin "Krondon" Jones III, Nafessa Williams, Cres Williams, China Anne McClain, Damon Gupton, Christine Adams, James Remar (Black Lightning)
Juliana Harkavy, Colton Haynes, Emily Bett Rickards, Echo Kellum, Stephen Amell, Rick Gonzalez, David Ramsey (Arrow)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Dylan Bruce, Jason Lewis, Eric Charmelo, Arielle Kebbel, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Peter Mensah (Midnight, Texas)
Joseph Gilgun, Ruth Negga, Dominic Cooper (Preacher)
Dominic Cooper (Preacher)
Ruth Negga (Preacher)
Summer Bishil, Jason Ralph, Hale Appleman, Olivia Taylor Dudley (The Magicians)
Julie Plec, Matt Davis, Danielle Rose Russell (Legacies)
O'Shea Jackson Jr., Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Thomas Middleditch (Godzilla; King of the Monsters)
Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla: King of the Monsters)
Thomas Middleditch (Godzilla: King of the Monsters)
O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters)
Jamie Chung, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind, Emma Dumont, Stephen Moyer, Skylar Samuels, SeanTeale (The Gifted)
Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley (The 100)
Nat Faxon and Eric Andre (Disenchantment)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson (Aquaman)
Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson (Aquaman)
Nicole Kidman (Aquaman)
Patrick Wilson (Aquaman)
Amber Heard (Aquaman)
Jason Momoa (Aquaman)
Jack Dylan Grazer, Zachary Levi, Asher Angel (Shazam!)
Zachary Levi (Shazam!)
Jack Dylan Grazer and Asher Angel (Shazam!)
Danielle Panabaker, Grant Gustin, Tom Cavanagh, Hartley Sawyer, Todd Helbing, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Jessica Parker Kennedy and Carlos Valdes (The Flash)
Grant Gustin (The Flash)
Ming-Na Wen, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Elizabeth Henstridge, Chloe Bennett, Henry Simmons, Iain De Caesteker, Jeff Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)
Alexa Devalos, Jason O'Mara, Rufus Sewell (Man in the High Castle)
Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgard, Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek (Castle Rock)
Bill Skarsgard (Castle Rock)
Sissy Spacek (Castle Rock)
Ian Ziering, Jonathan Bennett, Tara Reid, Cassie Scerbo, Alaska (Sharknado 6)
Tara Reid (Sharknado 6)
Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, Luke Tennie, Maria Gabriela De Faria (Deadly Class)
Khary Payton, Hayden Walch, Greg Cipes, Tara Strong, Scott Menville (Teen Titans! Go to the Movies)
Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed (Venom)
Riz Ahmed (Venom)
Tom Hardy (Venom)
Jensen Ackles (Supernatural)
John Cena, Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Bumblebee)
John Cena (Bumblebee)
Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee)
Fiona Dourif, Amanda Warren, Gabriel Chavarria (The Purge)
Breeda Wool, Max Hernandez, Justine Lupe (Mr. Mercedes)
Andre Gower, Henry McComas (Wolfman's Got Nards)
Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor Joy, Bruce Willis (Glass)
Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis (Glass)
Bruce Willis (Glass)
Samuel L. Jackson (Glass)
Sarah Paulson (Glass)
Anya Taylor Joy (Glass)
Lucky Yates, Jessica Walter, Amber Nash, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell (Archer)
Chris Parnell (Archer)
Lucky Yates (Archer)
Doctor Who and Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Patrick Fabian, Rhea Seehorn, Micahel Mando, Bob Odenkirk, Gianarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Henry Ian Cusick, Jamie McShane, Saniyya Sidney, Mark-Paul Gosselaar (The Passage)
Cast of Star Trek: Discovery
Doug Jones  (Star Trek: Discovery)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween)
Santiago Cabrera (Salvation)
Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, Ally Maki (Marvel's Cloak & Dagger)
Aubrey Joseph, Olivia Holt (Marvel's Cloak & Dagger)
Tom Ellis (Lucifer)
Seth Green
Neil Gaiman (Amazon Producer Panel)
Graham Roland and Carlton Cuse (Amazon Producer Panel)
Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Jake Johnson (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Simone Missick, Alice Eve (Iron Fist)
Finn Jones (Iron Fist)
Alice Eve (Iron Fist)
Toks Olagundoye, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan (Ducktales)
Danny Pudi (Ducktales)
Coty Galloway, Olan Rogers, Tika Sumpter (Final Space)
Kevin Smith
Cast of Predator
Olivia Munn (Predator)
Sterling K. Brown (Predator)
Keegan Michael Key (Predator)
Thomas Jane (Predator)
Trevonte Rhodes (Predator)
Kat Graham and Paul Wesley
DJ Qualls, Lydia Hearst, Kellita Smith, Keith Allen, Anastasia Baranova, Russell Hodgkinson (Z Nation)
Jon Huertas
<p>Cast of <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</em></p>
Cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine (And cameo by Sterling K. Brown)
pinterest
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
pinterest
Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole (Doctor Who)
Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who)
Cast of Siren
Elena Kamouris, Kiana Madeira, Kevin Carroll (Sacred Lies)
Madeline Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery (Charmed)
Kathreen Khavari, Kamil McFadden, Milana Vayntrub, Chloe Bennett, Dove Cameron (Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors)
Chloe Bennett (Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors)
Dove Cameron (Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors)
Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill, Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton (Magnum P.I.)
Jay Hernandez (Magnum P.I.)
Patricia Velasquez, Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz (The Curse of La Llorona)
Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation)
Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation)
James Wolk and Paul Wesley (Tell Me A Story)
Paul Wesley (Tell Me A Story)
James Wolk (Tell Me A Story)
Brandon Mychal Smith, Kat Graham, Omar Miller, Ben Schwartz, and Josh Brener (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Kat Graham (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Ben Schwartz (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Omar Miller (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Josh Brener (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
Brandon Mychal Smith (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
David Ajala, Jodie Turner-Smith, Angus Sampson, Gretchen Mol, andEoin Macken (Nightflyers)
Joe Manganiello
Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, Katherine Barrell, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Shamier Anderson, Varun Saranga, Chantel Riley (Wynonna Earp)
Katherine Barrell, Melanie Scrofano Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Wynonna Earp)
Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp)
Taissa Farmiga (The Nun)
Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Lennie James, Jenna Elfman, Danay Garcia, Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead)
Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead)
Maggie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead)
Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead)
Anand Desai-Barochia (Outpost)
Brooks Wheelan, Ryan Potter, Jamie Chung, Scott Adsit, Genesis Rodreguez, Khary Payton (Big Hero 6)
