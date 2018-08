Stars we lost in 2018

Tom Wolfe, the acclaimed author and forefather of New Journalism, died May 14 at age 88. He had been hospitalized with an infection. Though best known as the author of the commercially and critically successful novel The Bonfire of the Vanities, Wolfe first made a name for himself as a journalist, coining the term “New Journalism” while reporting a story for Esquire magazine in 1963. Wolfe’s brand of immersive journalism involved the writer and the reader in the narrative, and mixed hard reporting with literary devices you’d normally find in a novel. While he wasn’t the first to write in this style, he helped popularize it. In 1973, he compiled and edited The New Journalism, which collected work by Joan Didion, Hunter S. Thompson, and other authors who typified the genre. Throughout the ’70s, Wolfe published some of his most influential work, including the essay “The Me Decade and the Third Great Awakening” and his 1979 book The Right Stuff, which centered on the astronauts of the Mercury Seven.