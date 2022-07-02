Busy Philipps arrested outside Supreme Court during protest of Roe v. Wade reversal

"Know that we will not back down," the Girls5eva star wrote on Instagram.

Actress Busy Philipps tossed up a peace sign as she was arrested outside of the Supreme Court building during a Thursday rally to protest the Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Philipps, the star of Freaks and Geeks, Dawson's Creek, and Girls5eva, posted video of her arrest on her Instagram page, writing, "I can think of no better way to use my privilege and voice than to amplify the message that bodily autonomy IS a human right, as it is ACTUALLY the exact same thing as the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Philipps wrote that her act of civil disobedience was meant to inform lawmakers about the commitment of groups such as Planned Parenthood, the Working Family's Party, Reverend Barber and the Poor People's Campaign, Catholics for Choice, The National Council of Jewish Women, Mi Familia Vota, the Center For Popular Democracy Action, and NARAL.

"Know that we will not back down," she wrote. "We will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans."

Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 6/24/22 Busy Philipps at a protest against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Busy Philipps at a June 24 protest against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. | Credit: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Clad in a cropped T-shirt reading "I will aid and abet abortion," Philipps is shown on video posted by Vice News being escorted away by Capitol Police for blocking traffic. When someone off-camera asks why she came to the rally to get arrested, she replies, "For equality" in a matter-of-fact tone.

Philipps' Instagram post also included photos with others at the rally, many of them in green bandannas reading, "We won't back down."

"This is the fight of a lifetime, y'all," Philipps wrote. "It's not gonna be short, easy or without setbacks," she wrote. "But we must MUST MUST keep showing up and taking action. *YOU* must. I promise I will."

Philipps has previously spoken about her decision to get an abortion at 15, telling Vanity Fair, "It's not brave for me to [discuss it], because it's a medical thing — a thing, a choice that I made, and I don't regret it at all."

She also tweeted about her abortion in 2019 in an attempt to destigmatize conversations about the procedure.

Philipps concluded Friday's Instagram post with an all-caps plea.

"ENOUGH OF THIS. ENOUGH OF BEING BULLIED BY PEOPLE WHO DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOU OR ME. WE HAVE TO ALL SHOW THE F--- UP. I DON'T KNOW WHO NEEDS TO HEAR THIS BUT WE NEED TO SHOW THE F--- UP NOW."