The 27 Best (and 7 Worst) Red Carpet Looks of 2017

The Stars Who Ruled the Red Carpet
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; VCG/VCG via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage
BEST: Lupita Nyong’o at the Hollywood premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
BEST: Laura Dern at the Hollywood premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
BEST: Donald Glover at the Emmys
Lester Cohen/WireImage
BEST: Jennifer Lawrence at the Venice Premiere of mother!
Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
BEST: George and Amal Clooney at the Venice Premiere of Suburbicon
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
BEST: Julianne Moore at the Franca Sozzani Award Presentation at Venice
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
BEST: Millie Bobby Brown at the MTV Video Music Awards
John Shearer/Getty Images
BEST: Gal Gadot at the Hollywood Premiere of Wonder Woman
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
BEST: Janelle Monae at the Academy Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage
BEST: Zendaya at the Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
BEST: Emma Watson at the Shanghai Premiere of Beauty and the Beast
VCG via Getty Images
BEST: Mahershala Ali at the Academy Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
BEST: Emma Stone at the Golden Globes
Venturelli/WireImage
BEST: Leslie Mann at the Academy Awards
Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
BEST: Rihanna at the Grammy Awards
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
BEST: Nicole Kidman at the Cannes Premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images
BEST: Riz Ahmed at the Academy Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
BEST: Bette Midler at the Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
BEST: Ruth Negga at the Academy Awards
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
BEST: Lily Collins at the Golden Globes
Venturelli/WireImage
BEST: Elle Fanning at Opening Night of the Cannes Film Festival
Venturelli/WireImage
BEST: Taraji P. Henson at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
John Shearer/Getty Images
BEST: Isabelle Huppert at the Academy Awards
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BEST: Caleb McLaughlin at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
BEST: Lena Dunham at the Met Gala
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
BEST: Sarah Paulson at the Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
BEST: Chance the Rapper at the Grammy Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
WORST: Ed Sheeran at the MTV Video Music Awards
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
WORST: Jenna Lyons at the Tony Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
WORST: Joy Villa at the Grammy Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
WORST: Jared Leto at the MTV Video Music Awards
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
WORST: Kate Hudson at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
WORST: Girl Crush at the Grammy Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage
WORST: CeeLo Green at the Grammy Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
