The 27 Best (and 7 Worst) Red Carpet Looks of 2017

Ever since her days as Hermione Granger, Emma Watson has never failed to earn style points on the red carpet. She reached true overachiever status, however, when she endeavored to make ecologically responsible fashion choices for the duration of her extremely high-profile Beauty and the Beast press tour. For the live-action fairy tale’s Shanghai premiere in February, Watson wore an Elie Saab creation made entirely from leftover fabric, according to her official press tour Instagram account — 15 meters of embroidered, beaded, and sequined tulle, five meters of illusion tulle, and four meters of crepe georgette silk, all just leftover. So it’s environmentally friendly, which is great. But it also doesn’t hurt that this regal gown, with its long train and sheer cape, happens to be jaw-droppingly beautiful, too.