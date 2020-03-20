Andrew Cuomo accepts Christian Siriano's offer to make masks for coronavirus fight

Image zoom David Dee Delgado/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

We live in strange times, but various people are stepping up in whatever ways they can. As coronavirus has spread across the world, it's become clear that masks are some of the most crucial medical supplies, since they can help stem the spread of the respiratory disease. Unfortunately, many hospitals across the country and world are short on masks (along with ventilators, another key supply for fighting coronavirus). So when fashion designer Christian Siriano and Project Runway star offered to sew some masks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took him up on it.

If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some," Siriano tweeted on Friday. "I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help."

It didn't take long for Cuomo to respond: "We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much.Who's next?Let's do this together, NY!"

This cooperation might seem surreal, but it is very real. Siriano has updated his Instagram Story with footage of him (and/or his team members) already at work sewing masks. "Guys these will be very simple, it is not for fashion it's to help people," Siriano clarified in a caption.

This follows the news that shows like The Resident, The Good Doctor, and Grey's Anatomy would be donating the masks they use as props to local hospitals.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

